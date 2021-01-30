Can you feel a draft?

Ryan Neuzil, a Braden River High alumnus and Appalachian State offensive guard, was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team for his work this season.

He wasn't thrilled about it.

"The Sun Belt hasn't been kind to me, as far as awards go," Neuzil said. "I mean, I'm on the third team there, but I'm a second team All-American (as named by Sporting News), and I'm one of PFF's (Pro Football Focus) top-100 players in the country, No. 85?

"But recognition is always nice."

Neuzil, who graduated from Braden River in 2016, arrived at Appalachian State as a tight end. He redshirted his first season, and while not playing, he bulked up. Mountaineers coaches quickly saw Neuzil's potential on the offensive line skyrocket, so he made the switch.

It paid off. Starting with his sophomore season, Neuzil started every game for the Mountaineers. Now, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound guard — who also played some center this season — has a shot to enter the NFL. Neuzil said most projections have him being selected on the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft, which comprises rounds four through seven. The difference in rounds mean a big difference in pay, but no projections get round-specific.

In the meantime, Neuzil is doing everything he can to maximize his stock. He's been in Lakewood Ranch since Appalachian State's 56-28 win Dec. 21 over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. Each day, he works out at Lakewood Main Street's Athletic Edge, first working on his agility, then taking a break before lifting weights in the afternoon. Even when preparing for the NFL, the main idea is no different than it was in high school. Neuzil said he needs to get bigger, stronger and faster.

Neuzil’s career Ryan Neuzil made 44 starts for Appalachian State over four seasons, making five of them as a freshman before becoming entrenched as the starting left guard as a sophomore. During his four years, the Mountaineers never ranked lower than 22nd nationally in rushing yards per game, and ranked sixth nationally (264.9) in 2020. The Mountaineers were also never lower than 40th nationally in sacks allowed per game.

Once Appalachian State announces its plans for a pro day, where scouts gather to watch a program's prospects, Neuzil said he will tailor his exercise to match the pro day workout, ensuring he's comfortable with what the scouts want to see from him. There is no NFL Combine this season, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Neuzil's pro day will be more important than usual.

Neuzil said his versatility will be a plus. He's willing to move wherever teams want him to play, and getting some snaps at center this season allowed him to taste the differences in the position. Center is more mentally challenging, he said, because centers carry more pre-snap responsibility, like calling out the Mike (middle) linebacker. Neuzil said he views his football IQ as his best skill, so while playing center was different for him, he rose to the challenge. The game didn't speed up, he said, and he felt comfortable. Getting that on tape will be beneficial.

Neuzil said he's talked with a few former Mountaineers about the NFL experience, but none more so than Kendall Lamm, an offensive tackle with the Cleveland Browns. Neuzil said Lamm told him no matter where he lands, the first thing he has to do is dive into the playbook. Lamm's seen guys get cut for not knowing what to do in practice, Neuzil said, and Neuzil does not want that to be him.

While excited for the future, Neuzil has been reflecting on his career at Appalachian State. He's thankful he made the choice to attend the school. If he'd made a different choice for college, he might have stayed at tight end, and who knows where he'd be now.

"The school was amazing for me," Neuzil said. "We were able to accomplish a lot while I was there. Four conference championships, undefeated in bowl games, beat two Power 5 teams (North Carolina and South Carolina), took a top-10 team to overtime (Penn State). It's been awesome to be a part of it. Hopefully that can continue at the next level."