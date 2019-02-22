March

March 1

Music on Main

Come to Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6-9 p.m. for a free concert featuring Jah Movement. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Taylor Emmons Scholarship Fund.

For information, call 941-907-9243.

March 2

Prodigal Run 5K

The nonprofit Prodigal Daughters Journey Home Inc. hopes to raise funds and awareness against alcoholism, abuse and human trafficking with this 5K run at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota.

For information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org/events.

March 3

Sarasota polo The 2019 Sarasota Polo season continues through April 28. Below are dates for public matches, which are held every Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m. and matches start at 1 p.m. Admission is $12 per person. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. For information, visit sarasotapolo.com. March 3

March 10

March 17

March 24

March 31

April 7

April 14

April 21

April 28

Take Stock in Children 10K/5K/Mentor Walk

Take Stock in Children of Manatee County’s annual Mentor Walk will start and finish on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The 10K and 5K are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and the fun run starts at 8:10 a.m. (Registration begins at 6 a.m.). The post-race party will feature food, entertainment, raffles, age group awards and kids’ activities.

For information, call 941-751-6550.

March 9

Nature Walk

Join Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring for a 2-mile, one-hour nature walk through some of Lakewood Ranch’s trails. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13400 Adventure Place.

For information, call 941-907-6000.

Ponies for Pups

Come out from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of tailgating before and during a polo match at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane. Gates open for this 10th annual event at 11 a.m. and the match starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

For information, visit facebook.com/PoniesForPups.

Irish Celtic Festival & Lucky Dog Parade

For those of Irish Celtic descent, or those who just want to be Irish for the day, this event features the luck of the Irish with traditional food, craft beers, hard ciders and live music and dance performances at Greenbrook Adventure Park. For the laddies, there’s a “best legs in a kilt” contest, and for the kids there is a “Pot of Gold”

scavenger hunt, face painting, spud-head decorating and more. Proceeds from the dog parade benefit the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch. Awards will be given for dogs that are most Irish, cutest and dog-owner look-a-likes. Free admission and parking on-site.

The Market at Lakewood Ranch In partnership with Worden Farm, this farmers market takes place 3-7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Sarasota Polo Club, through April. Come enjoy local products, such as seafood, eggs, poultry, milk, cheese, bread, butter, honey, soap, cold-pressed juices, pickles, ready-to-eat foods and more. Each week features different activities for kids and adults alike, including culinary demonstrations and live music. n For information, visit LakewoodRanch.com/TheMarket.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

March 10

Backyard Concert Series

Tobacco Road Band will bring a neighborhood concert to life at Summerfield Community Park. Guests can bring their own picnic or purchase food from food trucks. Live music plays from 1-4 p.m. Parking is limited and shuttle buses will be available from Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, to the park.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

March 16

Bike Ride

Join Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring for a 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. Participants will leave Main Street at Lakewood Ranch at 8 a.m.

For information, call 941-907-6000.

March 22

Tropical Nights

Salsa dancing, music by the Tropical Avenue Band and an impressive live auction are all part of this annual Tropical Nights Hot Havana Nights fundraiser benefiting Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee. The fun starts at 7 p.m. in the ballroom of Grove restaurant, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. Tickets cost $200.

For information, visit mealsonwheelsplus.org.

March 24

Guide Dog Walkathon

Enjoy a day out with your pooch at 8:30 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, for Southeastern Guide Dogs’ biggest fundraiser of the year. Two- and four-legged friends and neighbors are invited to participate and raise funds for a 3K walk. The walkathon will have a variety of attractions for the family, including food, music and shopping. Registration starts at 9 a.m. The 3K begins at 10 a.m. and the Waggin’ Tails Festival with live music, a beer garden, food trucks and kids activities, runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information, visit guidedogswalkathon.org.

March 19

LWR Talks

Alex Beavers, a pioneer in the artificial intelligence industry, will peel back the layers of artificial intelligence and help you understand why you should embrace it rather than fear it. This event presented by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College starts at 10 a.m. at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, 7650 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Cost is $10 per session.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

March 23

Beer Belly 5K

Enjoy a variety of craft beers at stops throughout this race starting at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Participants receive a race medal and T-shirt and a post-race party includes vendors, giveaways and beer for individuals 21 and up. Walkers are welcome. Tickets cost $42. A portion of proceeds benefits Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee.

Register at beer-belly5k.com.

My Hometown Fest

This regional food and craft beer sampling event at Nathan Benderson Park features food and beer, a Tampa Bay Bucs’ Kidz Zone, vendor booths and exhibits, a petting zoo and live music. Free stand-up paddleboard, rowing and remote-control sailing demonstrations also will be ongoing. Gates are open from noon to 5 p.m. General admission (food, music and craft beer samples) costs $35; and food-and-music-only tickets cost $25. Children 12 and younger enter for free. Parking is $5. Proceeds benefit Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota and Sertoma Kids.

For information, visit myhometownfest.org.

Stuart Campbell of The Internationals leads the pack during Jan. 13 play.

April

April 5

Music on Main

Ashley Smith & The Random Occurrence band will fill the air with bluesy pop folk music. Come from 6-9 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Proceeds from the event will benefit Beyond the Spectrum.

For information, call 941-907-9243.

April 13

Nature Walk

Join Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring for a 2-mile, one-hour nature walk through some of Lakewood Ranch’s trails. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

For information, call 941-907-6000.

EGGstravaganza!

Bring your baskets and children to Lakewood Ranch’s longest-running egg hunt, which takes place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Greenbrook Adventure Park. More than 22,000 eggs will be spread across the field and separated by your child’s age to maximize the thrill of scooping up as many as possible. The event is for children ages 2 to 13. There is a small fee to participate, and advance registration is required.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

April 16

LWR Talks

Life transitions coach Kathy Flora will share about how life transitions, whether caregiving for elderly parents, moving or taking a new job can be a joyful experience filled with personal growth. This seminar, presented by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College, starts at 10 a.m. at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Cost is $10 per session.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

April 20

Bike Ride

Peddle through Lakewood Ranch with Lakewood Ranch Ambassador Greg Spring during this 10-mile, one-hour casual bike ride. Participants will leave Main Street at Lakewood Ranch at 8 a.m.

For information, call 941-907-6000.

May

May 3

Music on Main

La Lucha Band will play Latin salsa music with a hint of jazz during this free concert at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

For information, call 941-907-9243.

Brad Scheckner, of Palmer Ranch, pulls his 5-year-old son, Brody, and his friend Luke Simmons during the JDRF One Walk event in 2018. Brody had just been diagnosed with juvenile diabetes.

May 4

JDRF One Walk

This walk hosted by JDRF (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) is a healthy way to show your support for those living with Type 1 diabetes while also raising funds for the organization. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9: a.m. at the northern end of Nathan Benderson Park.

For information, call 941-720-7354.

May 19

Memorial Day ‘Tribute to Heroes’ Parade

Each year, thousands of spectators line the street along Main Street at Lakewood Ranch to honor local veterans, active duty and fallen heroes. The pre-block party starts at 6 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Floats, marching bands, ponies and a patriotic bicycle decorating contest will be part of the parade festivities. Veteran VIP seating and refreshments are sponsored by Observer Media Group. Proceeds benefit veterans groups and organizations.

For information, visit lwrcac.com.

May 25

Sup & Run 5K

Dine and drink rum in a libation lounge after this Sup and Run 5K event benefiting the veterans group, Operation Second Chance. There are three races from which to choose — a 5K run or walk, a 5K stand-up paddleboard race or a combination of both — at Nathan Benderson Park. All races start at 8 a.m.