Bridge project planners host open house

A open house for residents and others to learn more about a project to rehab the New Pass Bridge is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Longboat Key Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road.

Among the work planned for the link to Longboat Key from St. Armands Key: repairs to the concrete approach span; replacement of the drawbridge span’s open grid deck; a rebalancing of the movable span; a cleaning and recoating of the movable span's steel to protect it from the elements; a cleaning and recoating of the approach span concrete; reconditioning of the machinery drive system, span locks and electrical systems. Also, an underwater power cable is to be replaced.

That work is envisioned to begin in June 2020, with completion planned for late 2020. Brian Rick, a spokesman for the FDOT, said the price estimate for the work is $2.8 million.

Rick said the New Pass bridge project was planned and not the result of breakage or a failure. "This work is normal on a drawbridge over salt water and was planned as various components deteriorate,'' he said.

In a release, FDOT said the work will likely include travel lane shifts, reductions in travel lane width and closures between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. with no detour for intervals of 30 minutes or less.

Rick said there should be no concern about the work being done during hurricane season.

"Any traffic restrictions are temporary and can be reopened quickly for any emergency or storm event,'' he said. "The FDOT plans bridge work on the barrier islands in the slowest traffic season if at all possible as to not affect businesses, residents, and visitors."