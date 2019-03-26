Bradenton Marauders have big plans for fans

Spring training is over, and the Bradenton Marauders are on their way.

The Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Marauders will hold their home opener against the St. Lucie Mets at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at LECOM Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a "Marauders in the Majors" deck of cards. The game will be filled with attractions like the ZOOperstars!, a traveling inflatable entertainment act which will take the field between innings. A used baseball equipment sale will be held, featuring items used by Pirates players during Spring Training at Pirate City and LECOM Park. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Pirates Charities. Stay after the game for fireworks from Zambelli Fireworks, sponsored by Budweiser.

If you want to meet the team before opening day, the Marauders are holding a special event at LECOM Park April 2. The team's roster will be announced and every player and coach will be available for autographs. Concessions will be available for purchase. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the roster will be announced at approx. 6:45 p.m.

Each Saturday home game will feature "Baseball Bingo," presented by PLS Print. Each Sunday home game will include “kids concessions stands” focused on providing food options for younger fans, as well as opportunities to spin a prize wheel.

This season, Marauders season ticket holders can attend all Marauders road games for free by presenting their season ticket holder ID card at the gate.

For more information, call 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com or email [email protected].