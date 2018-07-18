Bradenton clinic knits community

Braden Woods resident Dvonna Tripp didn’t say much as she wielded needles and a spool of beige yarn while knitting a sock with hands seasoned by 50 years of her craft.

She listened, chiming in occasionally, as she and three other women — Bev Wiberg, Linda Tice and Valerie Strange — sat around a table July 14 in the community room at the Braden River Library knitting together as they do one Saturday a month. The foursome enjoy the camaraderie, but they come to teach and support other knitters.

Strange, who lives in Sun City Center, started the monthly Knitting Clinic about six years ago when she lived in the area.

“None of us are traditional knitters,” Strange said. “We’re big on socks here. Nothing feels as good on your feet as homemade socks.”

She placed a knitted lamb named Jane on the table, and Wiberg, a Cascades resident, pointed to a blue and green purse she made.

“I think it’s very relaxing,” Wiberg said of why she knits and crochets.

Those interested in joining the group can call the library at 727-6079.