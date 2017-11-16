East County High 5 Moments: 11.21.17

1 — Braden River senior Camie Lizardi signed to play soccer with the University of South Florida Nov. 15.

2 — The Out-of-Door Academy senior Max Coutsolioutsos signed to play golf with Florida Southern College Nov. 10.

3 — The East Manatee Bulldogs Pop Warner football team defeated the Dunnellon Tigers 38-12 in the Southeast Region Semifinals Nov. 11 in Valrico.

4 —Paul Vesse, Kathleen Flynn, William Morgan and Merci Madar (120) won the Couples’ First Chuckle event (best ball) Nov. 12 on the King’s Dunes course at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

5 — Lynn Lockhorn (44) won the 9 Hole Ladies Golf Association event (low gross scoring) Nov. 16 at University Park Country Club.