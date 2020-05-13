Jake Whiddon, a senior at Braden River High School, has been named a 2020 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner.

Whiddon will receive a $2,500 scholarship he can use at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

A committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors chose winners based off students' academic record, difficulty of subject and grades, PSAT scores from 2018, school leadership and participation in community activities.

Whiddon was one of about 7,600 finalists and one of two seniors in Manatee County to receive a scholarship. Hailey Maurer from Southeast High School was also named a winner.

Winners are among the recipients with the strongest combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.