 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 18 min ago

East County 2018 Signing Day roundup

Share
The day high school seniors dream about is here once again.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The first Wednesday of February is here, and that means National Signing Day. Seniors across the area will sign with their future school, ending a months, sometimes years-long process of deciding their futures. Below is a list of area athletes who signed with schools today. 

Braden River High

Football

Brendan Bengtsson, offensive line: Ferris State University (Mich.)

Chase Knopf, linebacker: Albion College (Mich.)

Girls soccer

Isabelle Vazquez, defense/midfield: Gordon State College (Ga.)

Alexis Madrid, midfield: Florida Southern University

 

Lakewood Ranch High

Softball

Madi LoCastro: State College of Florida

Girls soccer

Madison Mirandilla, midfielder: University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)

Shyanne Madison, midfielder: Shorter University (Ga.)

Faith Schyck, forward: Florida International University

Related Stories

Advertisement