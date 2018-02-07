East County 2018 Signing Day roundup

The day high school seniors dream about is here once again.
The first Wednesday of February is here, and that means National Signing Day. Seniors across the area will sign with their future school, ending a months, sometimes years-long process of deciding their futures. Below is a list of area athletes who signed with schools today.
Braden River High
Football
Brendan Bengtsson, offensive line: Ferris State University (Mich.)
Chase Knopf, linebacker: Albion College (Mich.)
Girls soccer
Isabelle Vazquez, defense/midfield: Gordon State College (Ga.)
Alexis Madrid, midfield: Florida Southern University
Lakewood Ranch High
Softball
Madi LoCastro: State College of Florida
Girls soccer
Madison Mirandilla, midfielder: University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)
Shyanne Madison, midfielder: Shorter University (Ga.)
Faith Schyck, forward: Florida International University