East County 2018 Signing Day roundup

The first Wednesday of February is here, and that means National Signing Day. Seniors across the area will sign with their future school, ending a months, sometimes years-long process of deciding their futures. Below is a list of area athletes who signed with schools today.

Braden River High

Football

Brendan Bengtsson, offensive line: Ferris State University (Mich.)

Chase Knopf, linebacker: Albion College (Mich.)

Girls soccer

Isabelle Vazquez, defense/midfield: Gordon State College (Ga.)

Alexis Madrid, midfield: Florida Southern University

Lakewood Ranch High

Softball

Madi LoCastro: State College of Florida

Girls soccer

Madison Mirandilla, midfielder: University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)

Shyanne Madison, midfielder: Shorter University (Ga.)

Faith Schyck, forward: Florida International University