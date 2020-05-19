Box of thanks

Thanks to St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, several frontline workers don't have to worry about getting a good meal while working to save lives.

Like many other organizations, the church has focused on the community during the pandemic.

Over 330 boxed meals from Apple Spice Catering have been doled out to Sarasota Memorial Hospital workers, firefighters and police officers and All Faiths Food Bank.

All meals include a message of thanks from the church, and for every $100 raised, 10 meals get donated. Visit saklc.com if you'd like to donate a meal.