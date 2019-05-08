Bounty hunter's wife shares testimony in Bradenton

Celebrity Beth Chapman knows she hasn’t been a perfect mother.

Her 12 children grew up at the hand of nannies and babysitters and on the set of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” a reality television series tracking

IF YOU GO MOTHER’S DAY WITH BETH CHAPMAN When: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services, May 12 Where: The Source Church, 5412 E. State Road 64, Bradenton What: “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman, a mother of 12, shares her story of faith and family for the first time since being diagnosed with throat cancer 18 months ago.

Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman.

But she also knows motherhood is powerful, and she and her children love each other. As Beth Chapman prepares for this Mother’s Day, she and her family don’t know if she will be around for another one. She is battling terminal throat cancer.

She will share her story of love and family and how her faith has been tested since her cancer diagnosis during a special Mother’s Day service at The Source Church, in Bradenton.

“I don’t hold back,” Beth Chapman said. “I have the same struggles (as other mothers) but on a much bigger scale. My No. 1 message is the Bible says the mother shall be held in the highest honor. I think our children forget that.”

Services at The Source will be Beth Chapman’s first public speaking appearance since her cancer diagnosis one-and-a-half years ago.

Beth Chapman will speak at two services — one at 9 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. May 12 at The Source.

Joanne Hoehne, who co-pastors The Source with her husband, Ralph, said The Source regularly hosts guest speakers who can relate to different audiences, and she believes Chapman’s message can speak to people who are hurting “no matter how crazy it gets.”