Bradenton beer connoisseurs Darwin Brewing Company have released two new brews and an initiative to end red tide.

The brewing company kicked off a partnership with local Winn-Dixie grocery stores on Dec. 14 at a Bradenton Winn-Dixie. Every purchase of the Leatherback Lager and Reef Revival Session IPA six-packs will benefit Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in their efforts against red tide.

The new beers are available at Winn-Dixie.