Booker High teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, district says

A math teacher at Booker High School was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, according to a release from Sarasota County Schools.

Quentin Peterson was arrested Tuesday by Sarasota Police Department, which was assisting with an arrest warrant from the Palmetto Police Department.

Peterson has been employed by Sarasota County Schools since Feb. 28. He has no prior criminal charges, the district said.

He was placed on administrative leave with no interaction with students allowed as the district and police investigate.