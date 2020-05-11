Two area high schools announce coaching changes

Two high school sports programs found their new leaders on Monday.

At The Out-of-Door Academy, KB Belton will be the team's new football coach. Belton was the team's offensive coordinator in 2019 under coach Chris Kempton, who resigned to pursue opportunities at the collegiate level. Under Belton, ODA's offense scored 27 points or more in seven of its nine games. Belton previously coached the school's middle school program in 2018.

Ty Bryant. Photo courtesy Booker High.

ODA athletics director Kippie Crouch said in a release that she's excited for the energy Belton will bring to the program. She also thanked Kempton for his dedication to the school. ODA went 12-7 in his two seasons as coach.

At Booker High, the Tornadoes have hired Ty Bryant to be their next girls basketball coach. Bryant runs Kings and Queens Basketball, a boys and girls AAU program in Sarasota. Bryant's sons, DJ and Marquel Bryant, played basketball at Riverview High, and former Rams basketball player Brion Whitley, who now plays for Murray State, credits Bryant with starting to unlock his love of the game.

Bryant will replace Shantia Grace, who resigned after going 49-31 over three seasons.