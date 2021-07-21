Bobby Jones nature trails reopen

Nature lovers can return to the trails of Bobby Jones Golf Club following weeks of work to demolish buildings at the site.

Golf cart paths at the now-closed 36-hole course were opened to the public in spring 2020 but were off-limits in May while workers took down existing structures at the golf course to make way for the Bobby Jones Golf Club master plan improvements. Projects from the master plan include a restored 18-hole Donald Ross course, nine-hole executive course, new clubhouse, new nature park with walking and bicycle trails, and a regional playground.

The trails are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and there is no charge for their use.

All paths and designated restrooms on the American & British courses will be available. There are no water stations.

Cycling, walking and running are permitted, as is photography. No organized sports, picnics, fishing, golf or motorized vehicles are allowed.