Boaters warned of lighting trailer in water near Longboat Pass bridge

Boaters, beware.

Longboat Key officials are warning mariners to watch out for an underwater obstruction near the Longboat Pass bridge.

A lighting trailer similar to this is in the water near the bridge.

According to the town, a portable lighting trailer used in conjunction with the Florida Department of Transportation is in the water about 500 feet south of the bridge-tender booth on the west side of the span.

Marker buoys will be floated near the obstruction, but boaters are warned to stay clear of the area.

The bridge is undergoing more than $5 million in renovations and upgrades this summer.