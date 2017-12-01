Boat parade continues on Braden River

The Braden River will light up with Christmas spirit this weekend.

The Old Braden River Historical Society will host its fifth-annual holiday boat parade, called “Christmas on the Braden River,” Dec. 2.

The event will start at dusk at Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd Street E., Bradenton, where decorated boats will launch from and begin their journey around 6 p.m. It ends at Linger Lodge restaurant, 7205 85th Street Court E., Bradenton.

Boats are expected to arrive at Linger Lodge around 7 p.m.

Guests can watch the boats' arrival or departure for free.

Santa will be at Jiggs Landing before the parade, event organizer Denise Kleiner said.