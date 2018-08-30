Blue chips: ODA family finishes another strong tennis summer

Lakewood Ranch's Krug family of tennis players finished off a strong season over the weekend and proved why all three The Out-of-Door Academy students desrve their five-star rankings from the Tennis Recruiting Network.

Jake and Connor Krug, high school sophomores, finished third in boys 16 division of the 2018 United States Tennis Association National Doubles Championships, which ran in Orlando Aug. 23-25. They received the tournament's "bronze ball" for their efforts, which included defeating Nicholas Vroman of Massachusetts and Casey Kania of Connecticut 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals, and South Carolina's Ashe Ray and Maxwell Smith 6-7(7), 7-6(6), 6-3 in the consolation finals. As of Aug. 29, Connor is ranked 12th in the Tennis Recruiting Network's national recruiting rankings and Jake 22nd.

Ava Krug, a seventh grader, also finished third at the USTA National Doubles Championships, taking the "bronze ball" in the girls 14 division with partner Liv Hovde of Texas. The pair defeated Harmony's Lilly Pleasant and Orlando's Lexington Reed 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and Isabella Brilliant (Meridian, Idaho) and Madison Smith (Bountiful, Utah) 7-5, 6-4 in the consolation finals. Ava Krug is ranked third in the national recruiting rankings.