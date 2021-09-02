Blasé Cafe's matriarch dies at age 65

Celebration of Life When? 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 Where? The Devyn, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail The celebration will continue from 8 p.m. to midnight on both Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Blasé Café.

No one will dispute the expression “she sure knew how to throw a party” as a definition of Cynthia Breslin, the founder and owner of Siesta Key’s Blasé Cafe.

Socializing permeated her blood. Energizing a room was her forte, and making each and every person who came into her life feel “special” catapulted her into a rare realm, said friends of the 65-year-old who died Aug. 23.

“She was one epitome of the words care and giver,” says her business partner, Kevin Skiest, who worked with Breslin for the past five years to help reorganize and re-energize the business. As a patron, Skiest, an investment banker, met Breslin at her restaurant and forged a close friendship with the feisty restaurant entrepreneur whose charming, funky and cozy Ocean Avenue venue began 25 years ago on Siesta Key and expanded over the years from a few tables to seating for 100.

It came as a shock to all when Breslin was diagnosed a little over a year ago with two types of cancer. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurants closed, Breslin was already undergoing aggressive treatment and keeping a low profile.

Skiest himself was diagnosed in April with COVID-19 and was in critical condition on a ventilator for three weeks at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. “A really bad time for all of us,” says Skiest, who says he’s a “long-hauler,” but acknowledges that nothing compares to Breslin’s passing while in hospice at home surrounded by Skiest, Breslin’s three sisters and her daughter. “Her passing is a true tragedy.”

“She truly inspired me to mirror her life and to be a champion of spreading love and compassion.”

"I shared my mom with the world,” says Breslin’s 25-year-old daughter, Olivia Cole. “Growing up, our house was an open house to anyone who was in need, including wayward teens, the near homeless, and anyone else who needed mothering and mentoring, meals and a place to stay.”

Cole shared stories of her mom “unofficially” fostering many kids who went on to be successful and grounded. “She truly inspired me to mirror her life and to be a champion of spreading love and compassion.” Cole reflects on her life with her mom, passing out menus at Blasé to patrons as a very young girl, then busing tables and working in the kitchen. “Blasé was my second home.”

Michelle McVey, one of Breslin’s three sisters, was also at her side and reflected on her sister’s life that began when she competed as a dressage equestrian rider in her pre-Blasé years in Sarasota, where she grew up as a young girl after her mom moved the family from South Carolina. “That was short lived since she became pregnant with her second child.”

McVey says her sister went on to marry twice “actually three times since she married her first husband twice,” and began to wait tables and bartend at local, former, well-known eateries like Coasters and Horsefeathers. Blasé was Breslin’s passion, and she realized her dream when she rented a former 10-unit motel converted for restaurant use. The restaurant flourished, and in 2016, Breslin and her partner opened Pi 3.14, a pizza and craft beer restaurant next door.

“Cindy was it. The face, the personality, the character,” adds Skiest, who adds that those characteristics were greatly enhanced by her widely known generosity, kindness, empathy and compassion.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Frescura, says in an email: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Cynthia Breslin, a long-time Siesta Key local business owner and Chamber member. The Blasé Café & Martini Bar reflects her passion and personality and continues to be a fixture in Siesta Key Village and a popular hotspot with locals and tourists alike. We send our sincere condolences to her many friends and family.”

A celebration of Breslin’s life will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at The Devyn, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail. The celebration will continue from 8 p.m. to midnight on both Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Blasé Café.

Breslin is survived by her daughter, Olivia, her son, Wesley, three sisters: Michelle, Valerie, Becky, and two half sisters, Karon and Jimmy.

“We’re throwing one last party in her honor,” Skiest says. “And we’re immortalizing her slogan on the restaurant’s awning: “She sure knows how to throw a party.'” Skiest adds that “nothing will change at Blasé or Pi 3.14. Only Cindy won’t be seen dancing on the deck, except in spirit."