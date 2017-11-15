Black Tie & Tales 11.16.17

A Fine Sunday

Honoree Mickey Fine (center) is thanked by Temple Emanu-El teens Emma Katz (left)and Danielle Rudd (right)– both recipients of scholarships from the Fine Camping Fund. Courtesy photo

Temple Emanu-El congregants were feeling fine indeed on Nov. 12 when 150 guests gathered for a brunch honoring philanthropist Mickey Fine at the Sarasota Yacht Club. More than 400 Temple Emanu-El children have received scholarships because of Mickey’s generous donations over the past few years, which enable them to attend an overnight summer camp of their choice — all thanks to the Fine Camping Fund. Mickey’s generosity is also felt by the Perlman Music Program Suncoast and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

After enjoying an elegant meal, event guests heard greetings from Temple Emanu-El Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman, President Toby Halpern and event chairwomen Fran Lambert, Debbie Yonker and Barbara Brizdle. Temple teens Danielle Rudd and Emma Katz shared the impact that Mickey’s generosity has made on their lives.

“I would not be the Jew or person I am today without [camp] or Mickey Fine,”Emma Katz said. “Mrs. Fine is the queen of giving back. In helping kids like me to attend camp, she has enabled us to become better people and Jews.”

- Niki Kottmann

Sing Along with … Verdi?

Edie and David Chaifetz — Courtesy photo

David and Edie Chaifetz gathered friends and family to celebrate David’s 75th birthday on Nov. 6 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens. Family from far and wide included daughters Roz Ben-Chitrit from New London, Conn., and Pamela Adelstein from Fairfield, Conn.; grandchildren Zoe Adelstein from Providence, Rhode Island, Jake Adelstein from Boston, Mass., Luke Adelstein from Fairfield, Conn., and Daniel Ben-Chitrit from Arlington, Va.; and Edie's Brother and Sister-in-Law Bert and Linda Jakubs from Gilroy, Calif.

After a create-your- own, al fresco dinner selected from diverse food stations, everyone went inside for the program. Edie kicked it off with loving comments including a gentle poke at her husband’s “damned optimism.” Entertainment reflected the Chaifetz's commitment to Sarasota arts organizations. Edie is a longtime board member of Perlman Music Program Suncoast, which presented the Omer Quartet comprising former PMP participants Mason Yu and Erica Tursi, violin; Jinsun Hong, viola

and Alex Cox, cello. David recently completed his third term as president of the board of trustees of the Sarasota Opera, another group that performed (represented by Elizabeth Tredent, soprano; Andrew Surrena, tenor; Jared Guest, baritone; and John F. Spencer IV, pianist). Guests got in on the act as well – twice – singing along to “Happy Birthday” with the quartet and then attempting the birthday boy’s favorite from Verdi’s “Nabucco,” “Va, pensiero,” which in English is “Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves.”

- Molly Schechter

Guest Stars

Dale Warland and student scholar Madison Martin — Courtesy photo

Guests at Key Chorale’s A Life of Music Luncheon on Nov. 6 at Sarasota Yacht Club. One was Richard Storm, the local arts supporter and previous director of the chorale who received the Key Chorale Perfect Pitch Award in honor of his 80th birthday year and in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Sarasota cultural community. The other was Grammy-nominated composer and conductor Dale Warland, who will serve as guest conductor in the chorale’s upcoming holiday show, “Christmas with Dale Warland.” Another highlight from the luncheon was the unveiling of the new Student Scholars Program, which is designed to cultivate and encourage students with an exceptional aptitude for music. The program will provide tools and experiences to young people who want to further their musical studies after high school, and it will help them become not only exceptional musicians, but exceptional citizens. The paddle raise during the event raised money to support these incoming scholars.

- Niki Kottmann

Cheers to Another Successful Wine, Women & Shoes

Tomeika Koski and Shani Walker enjoy Wine, Women & Shoes on Nov. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Photo by Niki Kottmann

One of the biggest events of the season has now come and gone, but we’ve got the behind-the-scenes fun facts that will get you back in the WWS spirit:

Forty Carrots Board Member Tomeika Hunter-Koski takes philanthropy and her wine very seriously. Not only did she sponsor a Luxe table, she bought two Tervis WWS wine cups for each of her guests — one for red, one for white.

takes philanthropy and her wine very seriously. Not only did she sponsor a Luxe table, she bought two Tervis WWS wine cups for each of her guests — one for red, one for white. The Solemen practiced every Sunday afternoon for five weeks.

The wings in the photo booth were made by volunteer Lee Sax.

The Veuve Cliquot rep did not inflate the tires on the Veuve Cliquot bike on purpose knowing it would just be too tempting to ride the bike in the halls of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Ceara Crews of CC Floral Designs spent six hours glittering the shoe on the stage backdrop.

Volunteers placed 2,400 glitter stickers on menu cards.

King of Sole winner for selling the most wine and raising the most cash was Bart Lowther.

All 11 event videos were created by event coordinator Minta Getzen’s niece, Madeline Cobbler.

- Minta Getzen and Niki Kottmann

A Night to Remember

Share Care Global had an incredibly successful inaugural fundraising gala, An Evening in India, on Nov. 3 at BMW Sarasota.

More than 275 guests attended and enjoyed exciting cultural performances, participated in a live auction hosted by Lulu of 92.1 CTQ, ate dinner courtesy of Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine and raised $62,550 to promote initiatives that serve people in need in both India and the U.S.

The proceeds from the event will largely go towards My Care Bag, a women’s entrepreneurship pilot program providing essential hygiene and toiletry items and inspirational messages. My Care Bags will be distributed locally to homeless and low-income women in Sarasota via Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) and HOPE Family Services. Additionally, support will be provided to Children's Healthy Pantry of Sarasota. This program works in conjunction with Share Care Global’s shelter in India, offering the women in its surrounding communities with the opportunity to use their skills to make a living by custom-crafting the bags.

- Britney Guertin and Niki Kottmann