Bird Key property sells for $2.5 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bradley James Camrud and Juli Camrud, of Sarasota, sold their home at 465 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Jeffrey Rhinelander and Jacqueline Bohannon, of Sarasota, for $2.5 million. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2018.

Bird Key

Windsor Holding Services Ltd. sold the home at 118 N. Warbler Lane to HB Land Holdings II LLC for $1,975,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2000.

Emily Russomanno, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 206 Robin Drive to John George Stanescu and Julie Stanescu, of Merrick, New York, for $1,550,100. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,281 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 1991.

Conrad Beach

Randall and Kori White, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 343 Firehouse Lane to Jason Sullivan, of Wayne, Illinois, for $1.9 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,644 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2020.

The Players Club

George Waugh Jr. and Elizabeth Waugh, trustees, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 1425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Julie Skattum and Dag Skattum, trustees, of London, United Kingdom, for $1.8 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 1990.

Emerald Harbor

Nancy and Michael Eisenstat, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 711 Old Compass Road to Green Heron Developments LLP for $1.5 million. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,000 in 1997.

Longboat Key Estates

Scott and Tami Charlton, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 530 Jessmyth Drive to Maiden Lane Property LLC for $1.05 million. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 904 square feet of living area.

The Promenade

Any and Nancy Massa, of Lebanon, New Jersey, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Ammie Klotter, of Mason, Ohio, for $960,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2013.

McCalls Beach Castle

The Ridge Group LLC sold the Unit 1 condominium at 5311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Donna Monroe and Edward Monroe, of Peoria, Illinois, for $903,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2018.

The Privateer North

Jaime and Kimberly Ellis, of Sidney, Ohio, sold their Unit 1005 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to John and Julia Fitchett, of Denver, for $900,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2019.

Charles Kupiec, of Whitesboro, New York, sold his Unit 203 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to GD2001 LLC for $655,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2014.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Kenneth and Judith Brostron, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 2403 condominium at 2101 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joann Abbott and Helen Seiple, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,000 in 1998.

Islander Club of Longboat Key

Robert and Vicki Sharron, of Manalapan, New Jersey, sold their Unit 54-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Linda Connly, trustee, of Fiskdale, Massachusetts, for $820,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2020.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Patricia Ostroski, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 814 condominium at 814 Bayport Way to Wilhelm and Alzira Meierling, of Longboat Key, for $725,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It sold for $202,000 in 1995.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Shirley Jean Andrews, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 306 condominium at 448 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Edward Smith and Victoria Sue Smith, of Florence, Kentucky, for $650,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2003.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Jacqueline Styles, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 112 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to David Patrick Styles and Leslie Diane Styles, of Ontario, Canada, for $600,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,300 in 1991.

Longbeach

Carol Tate, of Ellijay, Georgia, sold the home at 6979 Longboat Drive S. to Oakley Properties LLC for $600,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,454 square feet of living area. It sold for $124,900 in 1989.

Lido Harbor South

Erica Briody, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 202 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michelle Leonard, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, two baths and 778 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,500 in February.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Michael Edward Aldrich, of McLean, Virginia, sold his Unit 152 condominium at 572 Spanish Drive N. to Danny and Diane Sink, of Elkhart, Indiana, for $465,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in April.

Seaplace

Wayne and Andrea Weisedel, of Lancaster, New York, sold their Unit G2-108-C condominium at 2055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alexander and Sheila Pozantidis, of E. Amherst, New York, for $390,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,700 in 1996.

Lido Dorset

Lido Rental LLC sold the Unit 110 condominium at 475 Benajmin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Diana Tarantino, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, for $380,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,500 in 2007.