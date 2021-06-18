Bird Key home sells for $6.5 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Leon and Kathie Pokoik, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 223 Robin Drive to Karen Shapiro, of Greenwich, Connecticut, for $6.5 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,786 square feet of living area.

Bonaire at Longboat Key

Foxtrade Real Estate LLC sold the Unit 5 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kori and Randall White, of Longboat Key, for $3.5 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.71 million in 2019.

Grand Bay

Vacys Garbonkus and Laima Nainys, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 266 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Susan and Donald Infeld, of Reston, Virginia, for $2,075,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,137,000 in 2011.

Lido Beach Club

Karin Stephan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit PH-4 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ramiro Sanchez and Lewis Milardo, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,743 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Claude Friedland, of Sarasota, sold her home at 532 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to 532 S Boulevard of the Presidents LLC for $1.55 million. Built in 1947, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 1997.

Inn on the Beach

Dream Island Communications LLC sold the Unit 2107 condominium at 210 Sands Point Road to 2107 IOTB LLC for $1.5 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,634 square feet of living area. It sold for $301,000 in 1982.

Tangerine Bay Club

Merlin’s Keep South LLC sold the Unit 332 condominium at 360 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steven Bruce Frankel and Ellen Frankel, of Longboat Key, for $1,175,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,529 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2019.

Longbeach

Henry and Deborah Stachura, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 729 Fox St. to Kyle and Heidi Arnold, of Tampa, for $895,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,750 square feet of living area. It sold for $484,000 in 2014.

Sands Point

Marie DeSantis, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Norman and Sandra Fiedler, of Westfield, Massachusetts, for $875,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2004.

Daniel Cavallo, of Windemere, sold the Unit 325 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Thomas and Laura Mitchell, of Marietta, Georgia, for $459,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2020.

Harbour Oaks II

Gregory Quinn, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 2311 Harbour Oaks Drive to Linda Hathaway Sisson, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2020.