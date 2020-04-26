Bird Key home sells for $4.85 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Teresa Lippert, trustees, of Belton, Mo., sold the home at 447 Meadow Lark Drive to Optimus Holdings LLC for $4.85 million. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.4 million in 2014.

Bird Key

William Noonan and Bonnie McIntyre, of Sarasota, sold their home at 641 N. Owl Drive to Raymond and Irene Britt, of Sarasota, for $3,225,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $929,800 in 2011.

Country Club Shores

Cote Family Business LLC sold the home at 511 Spinnaker Lane to Todd Kirby, of Cincinnati, for $1.75 million. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,586 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2018.

Todd and Kristina Rahman, of Bay Village, Ohio, sold their home at 560 Chipping Lane to Mark and Brandy Kara, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1966, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2017.

Equity Villa Fund LP sold the home at 537 Schooner Lane to William and Catherine Palmer, of Longboat Key, for $1,025,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2005.

Queens Harbour

Laurence Zielke and Pamela Zielke sold their home at 3612 Fair Oaks Place to Michael and Jeanne Iapaluccio, of Longboat Key, for $1,525,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 1998.

Jim and Patricia Anderson, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3531 Fair Oaks Lane to Glenn Cassens and Joyce Cassens for $1.1 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,119 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,425,000 in 2006.

Ellen Rothbaum, trustee, and Stuart Rothbaum, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3542 Fair Oaks Lane to Silvana Nandin and Antonia Giliberti, of Longboat Key, for $975,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,134 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,199,000 in 2006.

Robert Horowitz and Kathy Horowitz, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 3524 Fair Oaks Lane to Janice Fior, of Longboat Key, for $950,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,866 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2013.

Islander Club of Longboat

Madeleine Brenner, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit P1-N and P2-N condominiums at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Juergen and Marlies Osmers, of New York City, for $1,075,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 1998.

Snow Brothers Inc. sold the Unit 31-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steven Snow, of River Forest, Ill., for $465,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $51,500 in 1972.

Winding Oaks

Antonia Giliberti and Silvana Nandin, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 28 condominium at 3455 Winding Oaks Drive to Deborah Adler, Sidney Lansburgh III, Sandra Gohn and Elizabeth Ferro, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $765,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2016.

Grand Bay

Stephen and Debra Lynn Davis, trustees, of Denver, sold the Unit 645 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Andrew and Joyce Deuble, of N. Canton, Ohio, for $585,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $462,500 in 2010.

Club Longboat Beach & Tennis

David Kaufman, of Highland Park, Ill., sold the Unit 516 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sam Ross, trustee, of Reno, Nev., for $575,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2004.

Beachplace

J.M.M. South LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nicholas and Kerry Ottenwess, of Pierson, Mich., for $445,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2013.

Fairway Bay II

Deborah Adler, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 316 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to Linda Semel, trustee, of Winnetka, Ill., for $425,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,000 in 2003.

Banyan Bay Club

William Baxter sold his Unit 402 condominium at 5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kimberly Beckman, trustee, of Shelby, Mich., for $400,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1993.

Sutton Place

Mark Francis and Katherine Sahm Francis sold their Unit PH2 condominium at 600 Sutton Place to Belen Herrero-Mujic, of Tampa, for $381,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $313,800 in 2016.

Neptune on Longboat Key

Nikki Kouilzakis, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 12 condominium at 2850 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ronald and Adrienne Watts, of Wilmington, N.C., for $265,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 695 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 2010.