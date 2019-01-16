Bird Key home sells for $2.47 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Michelle Sylvester sold their home at 604 Mourning Dove Drive to Gunther Blaseio and Rosa Reimann Blaseio, of Sarasota, for $2.47 million. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.65 million in 2012.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Raymond and Myra Rosen, trustees, sold the Unit 406 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joanna Green, of Bucks, United Kingdom, for $1.35 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,300 in 1996.

Beach Walk

Ann Kanter, trustee, sold the Unit 18 condominium at 6843 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Serafin and Mindy White, of Nashville, Tenn., for $965,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 2004.

Beachplace

Courtland LLC sold the Unit 502 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 2295213 Ontario Inc. for $826,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Marcia West, trustee, of Harwich, Mass., sold the Unit 26 condominium at 763 John Ringling Blvd. to David and Michelle Sylvester, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two bath and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2003.

Brian Brueck, of Wrightsville Beach, N.C., sold the Unit C-37 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Edward and Mary Mongillo, of Austin, Texas, for $230,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1998.

Whitney Beach

Michael and Edith Nemoytin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 143 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robin Hoyle, of Newport, R.I., for $220,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2003.