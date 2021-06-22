Bird Key home sells for $2.3 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Park & Play RV Inc. sold the home at 258 Robin Drive to Bruce Vincent and Sheri Vincent, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,607 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2020.

Park Residences of Lido Key

Richard Biller, trustee, and Eve Simon Biller, of Sarasota, sold the Unit E306 condominium at 159 Taft Drive to Allan Sarfati, of Sarasota, for $1.97 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,631,000 in 2016.

The Privateer North

West Coast Florida Properties LLC sold the Unit 903 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to David and Susan Eaton, of Boise, Idaho, for $879,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2009.

Bird Key

Wendy MacDonald and Michael Foley, trustees, of London, United Kingdom, sold the home at 315 Bobwhite Way to Jeffrey and Melissa Barlow, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, for $850,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2011.

The Players Club

Lawrence and Lisa Pryor, of Providence, Rhode Island, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Rebecca Wopperer, of Grand Island, New York, for $795,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,366 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 1996.

Lido Harbour South

Robert Foti, of Sarasota, Linda Barreira, of Lawrence, New York, Carol Ann Caligiuri, of Sarasota, and Richard John Foti, of Spring Hill, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark Loughead, of Nokomis, for $760,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,000 in 2003.

Sand Cay

S&S Nest Egg LLC sold the Unit 216 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Grateful Friends LLC for $730,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,071 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2010.

Seaplace

Joseph Minola, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit M2-505-A condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Franklin Tate Jr. and Yin May Lee Tate, of Davidsonville, Maryland, for $725,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $523,000 in 2008.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Michael Suarez, trustee, of Schaumburg, Illinois, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 2233 Harbourside Drive to LaVern and Linda Bremmer, of Dexter, Michigan, for $602,500. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2001.

Whitney Beach

311 Whitney LLC sold the Unit 311 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Fox Jr. and Sandra Fox, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1971, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2019.

Seascape

Jay LaRusso and Allison Carroll, Personal Representative, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 5135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to N.A.H. Holdings LLC for $530,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1986.

Windward Bay

Joseph Fabrizio and Tracey Terry, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit PH-5 condominium at 4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Peter and Kathleen Rossi, of Phoenix, New York, for $525,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Sleepy Lagoon

Ash Hale Properties LLC sold the home at 6541 Gulfside Road to Marc and Renee Preininger, of Lakeview Ranch, for $512,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,164 square feet of living area. It sold for $815,000 in 2015.

Companion Way

Three Together Partnership sold the home at 540 Companion Way to Patricia Cannon and Bradley Cannon, trustees, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, for $503,500. Built in 1955, it has one bedroom, one bath and 713 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2003.

Longboat Harbour

Carolyn Zehnder, Michael Zehnder, Mark Zehnder and Carol Lambert, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Robert and Linda Flora, of Fenton, Michigan, for $465,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $133,000 in 1998.

Nancy Prendergast and Augusto Pichard, trustees, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Julie Doughty, of Osprey, for $459,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in April.

Gerald and Judith Aakeberg, of Winter Springs, sold their Unit 107 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Andrea Art, of Pray, Montana, for $449,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2012.

Beach Harbor Club

Carmela Picardi sold her Unit C-212 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Rohit Patel Puja Thakkar, of Danville, California, for $385,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,062 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 1996.

First Longboat Harbour

Warren David Vrescak and Kelly Connor Vrescak, of Roanoke, Virginia, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 4420 Exeter Drive to James Adams Jr., trustee, of Longboat Key, for $380,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 837 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2010.

McCall’s Beach Castle

Peter Stellas, of Glenview, Illinois, sold his Unit 17 condominium at 5310 Gulf of Mexico Drive to River and Danielle Holka, of Longboat Key, for $345,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 711 square feet of living area. It sold for $338,100 in 2005.