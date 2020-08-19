Big shot on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

Big shot on Main Street

Michael Cucci Jr. (above), a 2-year-old Creekwood resident, picked up a small blue bag, walked to the cornhole board and threw it down the hole.

He laughed before going for another bag.

"He's a first-time cornhole player," said his father Michael Cucci.

The Cucci family was enjoying dinner on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch Aug. 7 when Michael Cucci Jr. decided to start playing cornhole.

Mackayla Blood. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Last bash before school

With only a few days remaining before she began her third-grade year at Robert E. Willis Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch's Mackayla Blood was looking for something fun to compete her break.

She found a unicorn.

Or at least she had a unicorn painted on her face during The Mall of University Town Center's Back to School Bash on Aug. 15.

She picked the unicorn because it was going to completely cover her face.

"I was going to do a mermaid, but I realized it was going to be small," she said. "I wanted it on my whole face.

She and hundreds of other children enjoyed visiting vendor booths, watching live performances and even making tie-dyed face masks.