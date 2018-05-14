Beverly Minkin Addison

August 20, 1927- March 3, 2018

Beverly Minkin Addison, of Santa Monica, Calif., died peacefully on Saturday, March 3, in her home and surrounded by family. She was 90.

Beverly was born on Aug. 20, 1927, in Omaha, Neb. She was a graduate of Central High School in Omaha and the University of Minnesota.

On Valentine’s Day, 1955, she met Dr. Robert George Addison, in Chicago, Ill.. It was love at first sight and they married six weeks later. Together they had four daughters, Elizabeth, Nancy, Benita and Susan. Beverly and Bob raised their family in Chicago, Evanston and Winnetka, Ill. They also had a beloved winter home near Sarasota, Fla.

Dedicated to her family, friends and home, Beverly was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and a NYT crossword puzzle aficionado. She loved traveling with her husband, and enjoyed long walks along the Longboat Key beaches and the Chicago lakeshore.

Beverly is survived by her four daughters, eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. At Beverly’s request no memorial is planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to Emeritus College of Santa Monica College, https://santamonicacollegefoundation.org/emeritus.php#give_emeritus.

