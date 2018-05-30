Bead Bonanza

Bindi Schield and her dog competed at collecting beads at the De Soto Parade. Penny, the dog, won.
Bindi Schield and her dog, Penny, had some friendly competition in late April at the De Soto Parade. The two spent time during the parade seeing who could collect more beads. It appears Penny might be the winner. Bindi is the daughter of Longboat Key paramedic Zach Schield and is the granddaughter of Longboat Key senior planner and resident Steve Schield.
+Turtle Tracks
LONGBOAT
May 20-26
2018 2017
Nests 58 104
False Crawls 48 64
Total as of May 26
2018 2017
Nests 94 162
False Crawls 74 124
Source: Mote Marine Laboratory