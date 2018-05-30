Bead Bonanza

Bindi Schield and her dog, Penny, had some friendly competition in late April at the De Soto Parade. The two spent time during the parade seeing who could collect more beads. It appears Penny might be the winner. Bindi is the daughter of Longboat Key paramedic Zach Schield and is the granddaughter of Longboat Key senior planner and resident Steve Schield.

+Turtle Tracks

LONGBOAT

May 20-26

2018 2017

Nests 58 104

False Crawls 48 64



Total as of May 26

2018 2017

Nests 94 162

False Crawls 74 124



Source: Mote Marine Laboratory