Longboat Key Wednesday, May 30, 2018 55 min ago

Bead Bonanza

Bindi Schield and her dog competed at collecting beads at the De Soto Parade. Penny, the dog, won.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Bindi Schield and her dog, Penny, had some friendly competition in late April at the De Soto Parade. The two spent time during the parade seeing who could collect more beads. It appears Penny might be the winner. Bindi is the daughter of Longboat Key paramedic Zach Schield and is the granddaughter of Longboat Key senior planner and resident Steve Schield.

 

+Turtle Tracks

LONGBOAT 
May 20-26
                        2018       2017
Nests                 58        104
False Crawls     48          64

Total as of May 26
                        2018        2017
Nests                 94          162
False Crawls    74          124


Source: Mote Marine Laboratory

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

