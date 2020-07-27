Beachfront home sells for $13 million and a dollar

A home on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Randall Welch and Cynthia Heit-Welch, trustees, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, sold their home at 6021 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Lueken, trustee, of Louisville, Ky., for $13,000,001. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,174 square feet of living area.

Sleepy Lagoon

Michael and Patricia Cecchi, of Madison, Conn., sold their home at 6201 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Randall Welch and Cynthia Heit-Welch, trustees, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, for $4.85 million. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 3,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,225,000 in 2013.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Richard and Janet Hoyle, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit B-302 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to Eldridge Suggs IV, of Longboat Key, for $1.65 million. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,385 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2014.

Country Club Shores

Mark and Brandy Kara, of Seffner, sold their home at 591 Ranger Lane to Eric and Gretchen Andersen, of Radnor, Pa., for $1,299,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,960 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2018.

Judith Clemmons, of San Clemente, Calif., sold her home at 537 Ketch Lane to Mark Saturno and Steve Disse, of Chicago, for $975,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,515 square feet of living area. It sold for $974,000 in 2004.

Inn on the Beach

John Vinson sold the Unit 2702 condominium at 210 Sands Point Road to Vanguard Realty Family Ltd. Partnership for $1,265,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2014.

Beachplace

Gillian Barnett, of Louisville, Ky., sold the Unit 105 condominium at 1045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Beach Place Recreation LLC for $1.19 million. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,185,000 in 2013.

Queens Harbour

Maureen Brown, trustee, sold the home at 3598 Fair Oaks Lane to James and Marilyn Nuber, of Longboat Key, for $1,175,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,385 square feet of living area. It sold for $679,300 in 1996.

Longboat Shores

Pamela Jastrabek, trustee, of Wyandotte, Mich., sold the home at 3 Winslow Place to SLG Real Estate LLC for $1,169,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,146 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,125,000 in 2019.

Jean-Paul and Lucia Goergen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1 Winslow Place to Berend and Silke Brinkmann Bracht, of Westlake, Ohio, for $930,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 1992.

Longbeach Revised

Highland Lake Assets LC sold the home at 6957 Longboat Drive S. to Randall Verdino and Kim Verdino, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,125,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,288 square feet of living area.

Bayview Estates

Michael and Debra Ann McClung sold their home at 558 Bayview Drive to Robert and Anne Glorioso, of Aurora, Ohio, for $900,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,127 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2016.

Bird Key

Lawrence and Martha Zeigler sold their home at 470 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to George and Holleh Poulos, of Libertyville, Ill., for $850,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2015.

John Ringling Estates

Joseph and Kathy Dianne Wagler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 204 Coolidge Drive to Shawn Kaleta and Louis Najmy, of Anna Maria, for $700,000. Built in 1939, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 880 square feet of living area.

Fairway Bay

James and Nancy Amberson sold their Unit 656 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Parking Place LLC for $690,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2008.

Rita Dorsey, of Rochester, N.Y., sold the Unit 2003 condominium at 2010 Harbourside Drive to Robert and Kimberly McAninch, of Longboat Key, for $477,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 1994.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

William Kopp, of Earlville, N.Y., sold his Unit 67 condominium at 868 Spanish Drive N. to Frank Schippers and Annemarie Schippers, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., for $600,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in February.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Patricia Ann LLC sold the Unit 305 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher and Maria Koval, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., for $525,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 961 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2004.

Lido Harbour

Scott Ditcher, Eric Ditcher and Tamara McNamara sold their Unit V-3 condominium at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Potoula Gieger, of Montville, N.J., for $377,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,242 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 1984.

Longboat Harbour

James and Holly Waite sold their Unit 203 condominium at 4360 Chatham Drive to Joseph and Robin Donadio, of Mount Sinai, N.Y., for $342,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area.

Bernardo Sardou and Loreta Berhami, of Geneva, Switzerland, sold their Unit 308 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Kenneth Krol and Penny Krol, trustees, of Lombard, Ill., for $315,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $248,000 in 2016.

James and Phyllis Kaplan, of Port Townsend, Wash., sold their Unit 105 condominium at 4330 Falmouth Drive to Brent Giles, of Kansas City, for $224,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 747 square feet of living area. It sold for $188,500 in 2014.

Whitney Beach

Julie Omsberg, trustee, of Scarborough, Maine, sold the Unit 170 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Donna Loscalzo, of Palmetto, for $268,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2018.