Can't get away for a beach day? Then check out the EarthCam at Sand Cay.

The newly installed camera offers livestreamed views of the Gulf from a vantage point at Sand Cay Beach Resort, meaning you can keep your eye on paradise anytime, anywhere. There's also a Siesta Key EarthCam, so there's no shortage of barrier island beauty to get you through a day indoors.

You can visit bit.ly/lbkearthcam for all your far away beach day needs.