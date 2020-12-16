Barbara Hutchinson Powers

Barbara Hutchinson Powers, 80, of Longboat Key Florida and Bernardsville died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Randolph NJ. Her family was by her side.

Mrs. Powers was born in Philadelphia, PA to parents Margaret Fife and William Hutchinson. Along with her younger siblings, Bill, Ronnie, and Lee the family moved to Paoli, PA.

During her senior year in high school, Barbara’s family moved to Summit , NJ but fiercely independent, Barbara stayed behind in order to finish out the year and graduate from Paoli High School. Upon graduation she joined her family in Summit and worked at pharmaceutical giant Ciba Geigy. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, John Powers, and they married within weeks. Barbara liked to say it was truly a case of “love at first sight.” They had been married 56 years at the time of John’s death in 2015.

In 1966, together along with her sister’s husband, Tom they opened Powers Motor Company where Barbara worked in accounts payable until they sold the company in 1998. But Barbara’s true love was her family. She devoted her life to raising her three children, Michael, Karen and Tracy. She took enormous pride in creating a warm and inviting home where friends and family were always welcome. Barbara and her sister Lee Kertesz raised their children in the same town; the families loved being together with Barbara being known affectionately as “Aunt Bobbie” to her nieces and nephews. She especially loved hosting Christmas dinner every year and adored the customs and traditions that came with the holiday. She is remembered for wearing a white chef hat while she cooked with Christmas carols playing and a tiny glass of sherry nearby.

Mrs. Powers was a lifelong golfer and a 30 year member of Roxciticus Golf Club. In 1983, Barbara and John bought a second home in Longboat Key, Florida where they quickly made many friends and enjoyed long hours on the golf course, evenings out with friends and quiet time together. They still greeted each other with a kiss every morning and held hands on the couch together at night with a glass of chardonnay.

Once her grandchildren were born, Barbara found great joy in being their “Mammom”. She looked forward to spending weeks on Long Beach Island surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Sadly in 2006, she was diagnosed with a metastatic brain tumor. With the true grit and tenacity she was known for she fought hard and survived.

Barbara was the loving mother of Michael Powers of Independence, Karen Blanc of Chester and Tracy Paul of Bernardsville. Barbara was very close to her sons-in law Didier and Andrew, and daughter-in law Erica. All visited her often in recent years to simply sit by her side holding her hand.

Barbara was the proud grandmother of Daniel, Annie and Luke Blanc, Grace and Maggie Paul and Brian, Matthew, and Kevin Powers. Barbara is survived by her sister Lee Kertesz and brothers Bill and Ron Hutchinson.

A private service was held Monday, December 14th with burial immediately following at St. Bernards Cemetery. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com