Bamboo shoots upward in East County

Standing before a crowd of about 100 investors and farmers, Janet Mixon confessed she and her husband, Dean, are either really smart or really crazy.

In May 2016, the owners of Mixon Fruit Farms became the first farmers in Florida to plant edible asper bamboo where citrus trees formerly grew. Now, they’re an estimated six months away from harvesting their first crop.

“Anytime we said anything about edible bamboo, people laughed,” Janet Mixon said of their first crop. “I believe in trying different things. It looks great. We’re really excited about being part of something new.”

In partnership with bamboo broker OnlyMoso, the Mixons welcomed growers from across the country Nov. 7 to learn more about growing bamboo in the U.S. OnlyMoso is the largest company in Southern Europe to grow giant bamboo plants for industrial and commercial use. It is bringing its business model to the U.S. and soliciting farmers, like the Mixons, to fulfill market demands in the country and abroad.

OnlyMoso Director of Sales Chris Kaiser said the bamboo business was a $60 billion industry worldwide in 2013, and his company has two years’ worth of shoots on backorder in Italy alone. The U.S. imports 44,000 tons of bamboo annually — a need OnlyMoso believes could be fulfilled by U.S. farmers.

The fact bamboo is a low-carb, gluten-free superfood puts it in high demand. Its shoots are edible, and the trunks can be used for lumber, flooring, textiles and other products. Even the leaves can be used for tea, Kaiser said.

He said the plant has specific water and temperature requirements, and grows well in climates suited for citrus.

“If you can plant citrus, you can plant this without any worries,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser said OnlyMoso has U.S. farmers growing about 400 acres of bamboo compared with its goal of 26,000 acres to meet demand.

Like the Mixons, Bradenton farmer Ernie Peeples already has bought into the idea. He’s planted 10 acres of bamboo on farmland in Pasco County. He tasted bamboo for the first time during the OnlyMoso event. He said he’s “cautiously optimistic.”

“We need an alternative crop (to citrus),” Peeples said. “I’ve already bought into this. I’m here to meet other people.”

The Mixons planted 2.5 acres of bamboo in 2016, and have since increased their crop to 6 acres. They planted in old citrus beds, tweaked existing irrigation systems and followed OnlyMoso’s growing instructions. Now, they are expecting to harvest in March, about six months ahead of schedule, because the bamboo is growing so well.

“We have lost money on citrus,” Dean Mixon said. “Once (bamboo) starts making money, it’s supposed to be continuous.”