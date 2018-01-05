Orioles spring training tickets on sale soon

Major League Baseball returns to Sarasota this February.
It might not look or feel much like baseball season now, but it won't be long until the Baltimore Orioles arrive in Sarasota for spring training.
The ballclub announced that single-game tickets for games at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13. The Orioles face 10 different teams in the 16-game home schedule, which opens Feb. 23 with a game against Tampa Bay.
For more information, visit the Orioles' website or call 941-893-6300.