Back to basics

With more than 250 black tie events in Sarasota and Manatee counties each season, it’s hard to keep a fresh closet. Thankfully for you — and us! — basics are in right now.

Filling your closet with reliable go-to items can make the upcoming season a little simpler. Rotating through a few basics can save both your pocketbook and your time getting ready. Grab an item and dress it up differently by adding a bolder statement piece. With this trick, feel free to wear the same thing over and over all season, without anyone noticing.

For colors, stick to black, white, gray, nude and navy. They never go out of style. Plus, they are easy to add a pop of a brighter color to change up your look.

We shopped a few local boutiques to find your basic starting options for the upcoming luncheons and dinners this season.

Ana Molinari

8120 Lakewood Main St., Suite 102

Ana Molinari has a classy twist on basics if you’re looking to splurge on styles that will last all season. The wide-legged bottoms can be paired with almost anything and work for day and night. For events that are outside, the sleeveless tops are perfect to beat the heat and can be paired with a pastel-colored blazer for the chillier evenings this winter.

Knot AWL Beads

8111 Lakewood Ranch Main St.

Knot AWL Beads has a diverse selection of jewelry, including both statement items and more classic pieces. As Jackie Kennedy once said, “Pearls are always appropriate.” The knotted pearl necklace is versatile enough to wear with a bolder print and classic enough to dress up your favorite basics. For a dinner, put on the crystal strand for a small touch of elegance.

Influence Style

8141 Lakewood Ranch Main St. Unit N-102

Influence Style is a more casual store, but it has options that can pair well with everything to make your look go from city-street chic to luncheon-ready. The sleek nude Susana Monaco dress is a nice way to stray from the classic black and white look, while still sticking to a basic color. For a winter evening event, grab the LNA dress with long sleeves and add a thick jacket to complete your evening winter outfit. The basic white Joie top can be worn tucked into a skirt or a pair of dress pants for a luncheon. And as a bonus, wear it with jeans for a casual weekend wear. As for the navy jumpsuit, this essential item can be dressed up or down for a luncheon or a dinner.

Wish On Main

8111 Lakewood Ranch Main St.

Wish On Main has everything you need for your luncheon attire. Its Clara Sunwoo line has every base layer you could need, including these black leggings. Comfy and fashionable, the leggings, tank tops and cardigans come in multiple colors, including your basic black and white. Plus, they are wrinkle-free, making it an easy, iron-free option for those days when you’re running from place to place. Wish On Main paired the black leggings with a colorful Ivy Jane kimono to dazzle up the look. Sometimes our feet need a break from high heels, so we picked these Kanna slides for an easy to slip on, comfortable shoe to wear throughout the day.