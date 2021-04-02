Back in action in Lakewood Ranch

Trisha Calandra and Renee Baggott. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Back in action

Lakewood Ranch Cinemas has been reeling in moviegoers since it reopened April 2.

The theater has been closed for seven months during the pandemic and is now showing six movies Fridays through Sundays.

"It's so nice to see smiling faces in here again," said Trisha Calandra (above with Renee Baggott), the vice president of the Sarasota Film Society, which owns the theater.

Garage sale concessions

Braden Woods residents Brooke Sylvester, 10, and

Timothy Deev, 8, (above) were prepared for garage sales to pop up throughout their community April 3.

The day before, they built, painted and decorated a concession stand by themselves. They sold lemonade, cookies, donuts, wood art, oranges and even books, but coffee was the fastest seller on a chilly Saturday morning. The stand took them an entire day to make.

"We had to look for tools ourselves because dad wasn't home," Sylvester said.