Bacchus on the Beach might be named for a Roman god, but its dinners and events are for all food and wine lovers alike.

The two-day event kicks off with two dinners Nov. 8 and continues with a wine and cheese pairing, barrel tasting and the Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction Nov. 9.

Although the dinners and wine and cheese tasting are sold out, tickets are still available for the Nov. 9 barrel tasting and stone crab feast.

The anticipation surrounding Bacchus on the Beach comes from a number of things, said Bob Weil, food and beverage director for The Resort at Longboat Key Club.

In addition to the ambiance of November weather and views of the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico, Weil said over the years, the Longboat Key Club has been able to secure products and great wines without getting too serious. It’s a chance for attendees to drink wine, enjoy stone crab and dip their toes in the sand.

“We’re on the beach, and it’s about having a great lifestyle as much as it is about the wines itself,” Weil said.

In addition, Weil said he thinks people are excited to get back on the beach after the bout of red tide that swept throughout the area.

The wine and cheese tasting and the barrel tasting are new to the lineup. The barrel tasting is of Star Lane Vineyard from Happy Cannon in California and will give attendees the opportunity to taste barrel samples from unreleased vintage wine.

In addition to the tasting, attendees will also learn about the process winemakers use to blend varietals into a wine. The barrel tasting begins at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 on the south lawn of the beach at the Resort at Longboat Key Club. The tasting is $50 per person with limited reservations.

Following the barrel tasting is the main event.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on the resort’s beach is the Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction. Weil said he expects 450 to 500 people to attend the stone crab celebration.

And for those who didn’t have the chance to buy tickets to The French Connection dinner with Chateau de Beaucastel and Tablas Creek or the Piedmonte to Pisa dinner with La Spinette and Contrattos, those winemakers will have tastings available at the stone crab celebration.

Tracey Shepos Cenami, chef for California’s Kendall-Jackson Winery and the cheese specialist from the wine and cheese tasting, will also be at the stone crab feast with some more samplings.

At the stone crab celebration, the winemaker auction will feature items including signature bottles, winery tastings and getaways to wine country, Weil said.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Longboat Key Foundation Education Fund, which will provide scholarships to local college students studying hospitality.

For event registrations and information, call the club’s membership office at 387-1662.