ATV accident leads to death of 22-year-old Myakka City woman

An ATV accident early Friday morning near the intersection of Verna Bethany Road and Cline Road has led to the death of a 22-year-old Myakka City woman.

The 28-year-old male driver was heading eastbound at approximately 1:45 a.m. on a private, shell-packed road on private property near 5255 Verna Bethany Road when the vehicle went into a "washed-out" area, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the five passengers and driver were thrown from the six-person vehicle, which rolled over the woman who was killed. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Manatee County EMS. The FHP did not release the names of the woman who was killed.

The driver and the other four passengers, were not injured.

FHP is investigating the incident.