Attorney general presents award to Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was touched when she heard how the Manatee County Sheriff's Office granted the wish of a local 5-year-old with neuroblastoma in February, appointing young Jeremiah as an honorary deputy for one day.

Three months later, on May 20, Moody visited Sheriff Rick Wells and a handful of officers to award them a Back the Blue Award for building positive relationships in the community they serve.

"I've seen the footage and the videos from that day," Moody said. "It would make a grown person weep. It is the sweetest, most creative, genuine act of kindness I've seen in a long time from a full sheriff's office."

Aubrey Mann. Courtesy photo.

Saying 'Aloha' to kindergarten

Aubrey Mann, a kindergartner at Tara Elementary School, sang her heart out during her class' performance of "First Grade, First Grade," a parody of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" to celebrate the end of kindergarten and moving onto the first grade.

The song was the finale to the students' luau themed end-of-kindergarten celebration performed at the school for their parents and family members May 14.

"The reason I did this outside the school building is for parents to watch their amazing and wonderful kindergartners exhibit confidence, fun and talent," said Josephine Johnson, who is Mann's teacher.