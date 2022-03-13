Athletes show perseverance during cold Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon

Few things will prevent triathletes like Chris Fotache from giving their all.

A day of cold water and near-freezing temperatures is one of them.

When it became clear that the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon, scheduled for March 12-13 at Nathan Benderson Park, would feature such temperatures thanks to storm systems in the area, Fotache, 46, originally wanted to back out.

"I was dead set against competing," Fotache said. "The water would just be too cold. But then the event announced it would cancel the swimming portion of the age group races and become a duathlon, and I said OK. I felt like I had to still compete at that point."

So Fotache was back on track.

Indeed, the triathlon — which moved all of its races to March 13 after storms arrived on the scheduled event date of March 12 — became a duathlon for the age group races and the youth and junior elite races to eliminate any risk of hypothermia.

It still was chilly for the age group competitors, who had to begin their 8 a.m. races in temperatures in the low 40s and with winds whipping between 9-17 mph.

Fotache, who moved to Sarasota in July 2021 after living the past 20 years in New Jersey, said he had never been as cold during a race as he was in this one. His legs cramped during the bike portion of the race. The cramping lingered into the running section of his event.

2022 Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Elite results Elite division Men's results: Richard Murray, South Africa (29:14.1) Kevin McDowell, United States (29:15.1) Daniel Dixon, Great Britain (29:23.8) Women's results: Kirsten Kasper, United States (32:47.0) Emy Legault, Canada (32.50.1) Rachel Klamer, Netherlands (32:55.4) Junior Elite division Men's results : Luke Anthony, United States (27:59.5) Mathis Beaulieu, Canada (28:05.7) Miguel Angel Rubio Medina, Mexico (28:14.4) Women's results: Noemie Beaulieu, Canada (31:15.1) Naomi Ruff, United States (31:31.8) Faith Dasso, United States (31:49.9)

Even with those issues, Fotache, who is a member of the Sarasota Storm triathlon group, finished third in his 45-49 age bracket (47:33.6). He had hoped for a faster time, he said.

Triathletes are a different breed, thriving off the challenge.

Fotache wasn't born that way. He said he did not live an active lifestyle until 2005, going from little physical activity to being a consistent runner. Two years later, he got bored of running.

He thought adding more variety to his workout world solve that issue, so he began training for triathlons. All these years later, he's still going. The most consecutive days Fotache has missed a workout is three, he said, and that was last summer when he had an illness.

Luke Anthony, who won the men's junior elite race in 27:59.5, only began participating in triathlons three years ago. The high school senior from East Lyme, Connecticut, has rapidly made a name for himself. Anthony said he quickly took to the sport in part because of his father, John Anthony, who taught him the value of mental toughness from an early age.

"See, I love this (the conditions)," Anthony said. "I do my best in the worst conditions. I battle. I love to get in this craziness, this chaos. My dad was a triathlete and qualified for Worlds a few times. I want to follow in his footsteps, which means I have to get to the top of the sport. Nothing can stop me. I have been a very competitive person since I can remember."

Anthony had a defining moment as a 10-year-old cyclist, racing up and down Mount Washington in New Hampshire. It might sound exhausting to most kids of that age but Anthony had a blast, he said. It was one of the experiences that helped him realize he enjoyed testing his limits, something he said he still does every day.

He trains with Balanced Art Multisport in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is enrolled in virtual schooling, maximizing both the time and the level of his training. Anthony said he will run for Providence on a cross country scholarship next year and hopes to become a renowned triathlete someday.

Sarasota's Chris Fotache ran in the 45-49 men's age group at the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon, finishing third. Photo courtesy Chris Fotache.

It's not just the elite-level hopefuls who grind out practices every chance they get. Englewood resident Sara Krzywanski, who won the female 45-49 age group in 46:23.7, only began triathlon training a year and a half ago. She took up her newfound hobby despite being a mother of four and working full time.

"I used to run a lot," Krzywanski said. "Triathlon just always appealed to me. It looked fun to run and ride on a bike and try the swim all at the same time. So I did. Once I tried it I was hooked. I just started doing more and more. I jumped right in."

Krzywanski said she spends part of every morning working on one of the three sections of a race. It's a fixed stress reliever, she said. It keeps her active and focused even when she would rather be spending her time on something non-athletic. That is the difference between a triathlete and everyone else: it's not just that they don't stop, but that stopping is not a realistic option. Getting the body ready for a big race can be grueling, but triathletes love the process all the same.

"If I didn't enjoy it (the grind of training), I wouldn't do it," Krzywanski said. "I know people who do this and it seems to be more of a stressor to them more than it is fun. But I'm here to have fun, you know? I'm an old lady. I only have so much time."