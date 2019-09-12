This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 19

Thursday

39th Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$20; youth aged 4-17 $10; members and youth under age 4 free

Call 366-5731.

See Selby through the eyes of other Sarasotans at this annual community show. This photo exhibit is split into five categories — Selby scenes, plant life, geometry, birds, bugs and critters, and black and white — and cash prizes will be awarded to the best in each, along with an overall best in show winner. Runs through Sept. 29.

OUR PICK

‘In Plain Sight’

GAZE Modern is opening visitors’ eyes to the art that was right in front of them this whole time. Artists are everywhere — especially in a town like Sarasota — so check out this exhibit to see the world through the perspective of three such creative minds: Elle LeBlanc, Manny Rangel and Savannah Magnolia. Runs through Sept. 28.

If You Go

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Where: GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 400-0598.

DON'T MISS

‘Homelessness in Focus’ Exhibit

Photographer Allan Mestel specializes in candid, street portraiture. By shooting the photos in close proximity and always at eye level, Mestel creates intimate portraits of people who are often not looked at square in the eye. Mestel spent two years photographing and humanizing the homeless community throughout Southwest Florida. Exhibit runs through Oct. 17.

If You Go

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Lexow Wing Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 371-4974.

Thai Rivera

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Thai Rivera isn’t afraid to make his audiences uncomfortable, so prepare yourself. His politically incorrect sense of humor will dominate this stand-up show, so check your sensitivity at the door and enjoy some laughs from the guy you might recognize from the Jo Koy Comedy Tour or Comedy Central’s “Live At Gotham.” Runs through Sunday.

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$24.50

Call 365-2494.

Celebrate the 50th birthday of this Broadway classic. The colorful, musical take on the story of Joseph from the Bible’s book of Genesis follows not only the show’s namesake but also his father, Jacob; his 11 brothers; and the famed multicolor coat that changed everything. Tap your toes along to beloved classics including “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” Runs through Oct. 6

FST Improv Presents: ‘Comedy Lottery’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

What if you could be part of the next show you see? Before this one, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a hilarious and unpredictable improv performance. Runs through Saturday.

‘Steel Magnolias’

8 p.m. at The Island Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$20

Call 778-5755.

Like many of us, six delicate-yet-tough women use humor to cope with the seriousness of various situations; theirs include Type 1 diabetes, relationship problems and personal growth. This play is the story of the women’s bonds and how their lives intertwine through joy and despair. Runs through Sept. 29

FRIDAY

‘Born Yesterday’

7:30 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave.W., Venice

Tickets $27; college students $20; kids $15

Call 488-1115.

A Broadway triumph and 1950 Academy Award-nominated film, this comedy packs an important message on politics and empowerment. Runs through Oct. 6



Saturday

A Taste of Downtown Sixth Annual Food & Wine Festival

1 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$75

Call 328-1300.

Ever wondered what it would be like to stand atop the Sarasota Opera House stage? See the venue from the performers’ point of view while sampling an assortment of cuisine from many of downtown Sarasota’s best restaurants at this Sarasota Youth Opera fundraiser. Bonus: Every dish is paired with a fine wine, beer or specialty cocktail, so you have the right to eat more in the name of alcohol absorption. You know, for health reasons.

Food Truck Rally

5 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Join the food truck craze, and head to this monthly event for live music from Fiyah Wata and grub from local vendors including Smokin Momma Lora BBQ, Scott’s Deli and Veganology.

Nightbird: The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice

$27-$56

Call 218-3779.

“Time casts a spell on you, but you won’t forget” this tribute night. Southwest Florida-based band NightBird features Indiana’s Angela Chung as lead singer for the evening. Chung has been singing professionally since she was 18 with a soulfulness that rivals Nicks herself. If you’re in need of heavy percussion, smooth harmonies and high energy, this is the place to be.

Sunday

HD at the Opera House: ‘La traviata’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Romance, drama and a main character named after a delectable pasta sauce make this an opera favorite. The production opens on Parisian courtesan Violetta and her beau, Alfredo, leaving the city for a house in the country. However, trouble from her past and an interfering father soon threatens their relationship.

Beneva Fruitville's Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises — including a Disney-esque twist this month. You’re in for a wild night.

‘Mozart and More’

4 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 953-3434.

One night. Three works. Five players each. This chamber soiree program will open with Alfredo Casella’s Serenata, a rare chamber combination of the trumpet with string and wind instruments. Following will be Gryc’s Fantasy Variations on a Theme of Béla Bartók, and the concert ends with Mozart’s String Quintet No. 2 in C Major.



Tuesday

Wine, Cheese and Chocolate

5 p.m. at Boca Sarasota, 19 S. Lemon Ave.

$25

Call 256-3565.

Truly, need we say anything more? Enjoy tastings of the Earth’s finest trio at this decadent monthly event.

‘The Office’ Team Trivia

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way

Free?

Call 371-2939.

Some wish there was a way to know you’re in the good ol’ days before you’ve actually left them. Well, let us tell you now: This will be one of them, and you don’t want to miss it. At Big Top’s first themed trivia night — for “The Office,” of course — first, second and third place teams will win gift cards and a special Dunder Mifflin pint glass.



Wednesday

'Jazz is English’

10:30 a.m. at Geldbart Auditorium, Selby Public Library, 1331 First St.

Free

Call 861-1168.

Liven up your day with Sarasota Music Archive’s newest series, Jazz is English. This week’s lecture and demonstration will be given by Harry Miedema, professor emeritus of jazz studies Indianapolis University. The series will continue Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

Opening Reception: Daniel Houston and Ken Knowlton

5 p.m. at Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Suite 300

Free

Call 365-5118.

The first Alliance member exhibit of the 2019-2020 season features two local artists: Dan Houston and Ken Knowlton. Houston specializes in contemporary abstract expressionism, and Knowlton specializes in digital mosaics. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.