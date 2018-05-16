This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 17

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Pints For Pete 2018

5 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free admission

Call 371-2939.

Every May, people around the U.S. come together to support the work of Pete Frates, the creator of the ice bucket challenge supporting ALS research. This local version of the national event will feature a 50-50 raffle, silent auction, inflatable speed pitch and a corn hole tournament. Enjoy two special Big Top brews, $1 from which will support Frates’ fight for a cure.

Sky Stahlmann Returns to The Reserve

7 p.m. at The Reserve, 1322 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 702-5859.

The (former) singing barista at The Reserve is back in town after another semester at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, and she’s ready to show off what she’s learned. Stahlmann is working on her first EP in a style she likes to call “Popera” — a mix of the genres that influence her.

Thai Rivera

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Thai Rivera isn’t afraid to make his audiences uncomfortable, so prepare yourself. His politically incorrect sense of humor will dominate this standup show, so check your sensitivity at the door and enjoy some laughs from the guy you might recognize from the Jo Koy Comedy Tour or Comedy Central’s “Live At Gotham.”

Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts

7:30 p.m. at Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$35

Call 359-0099.

Carol Sparrow, Randolph Locke, and Thomas Pasatieri started the Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts as an accessible celebration of vocal works primarily composed in English and sung by Florida-based voices. The Thursday performance will include several opera favorites such as Menotti's "The Telephone" and the world premiere of Thomas Pasatieri's "Antony & Cleopatra," and the 7:30 p.m. Saturday performance will feature Act IV of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" along with several musical theater and opera selections.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

May Art Walk

5 p.m. at Towles Court Artist Colony, 1938 Adams Lane

Free

Call 266-7318.

Every third Friday, enjoy a stroll through the Towles Court Artist Colony for food, various types of art and live music by Latin Rendezvous.

‘Footloose’

7 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$25

Call 377-2278.

This beloved musical follows Ren McCormack, a teen from Chicago who moves to the strict Midwestern town of Bomont with his mom after his father leaves them. Join Sarasota Academy of the Arts as they tell the story of Ren fighting for two things he loves: dancing and rock ‘n’ roll.

Nik's Pick: SCD In Studio Series: ‘Coming to Myself’

This one-woman show, which doubles as a 45-minute journey of self-discovery, will kick off Sarasota Contemporary Dance’s new In Studio Series. Choreographer, writer and dancer Elizabeth Weil Bergmann won the Rasa Award at SaraSola Festival 2018 with this piece, which combines poetry and movement to tell her story of heartaches, triumphs and everything in between.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: SCD Home Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 351-3233.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

‘Ragtime’

Asolo Repertory Theatre

2 and 8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$13 to $67

Call 351-8000.

This Tony Award-winning musical follows the ups and downs of a white, upper-middle class family, an African-American musician and his girlfriend and a Jewish immigrant and his daughter in the era when ragtime music was the soundtrack to everyday life. Runs through May 27.

Andy’s Art Factory

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with $25; $15 ages 4-17 admission to the gardens

Call 366-5731.

In many ways, Andy Warhol had a child-like vision of the world. Bring the whole family and channel his love of bright colors and his pop art style for this morning of creative fun. Kids can make their own Warhol-inspired art with tempera paint, crayons, colored pencils, markers, color paper and more.

Sarasota’s Monthly Food Truck Rally

5 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Join the food truck craze and head to this monthly event for grub from several local mobile vendors and live music.

Heaven Vs. Hell Masquerade

6 p.m. at Kellys Live at Sarasota Sky Bar, 1927 Ringling Blvd.

$10

Call 726-9243.

Slip into your most daring costume and party for a cause. This live music dance party featuring local bands offers guests the chance to bring a nonperishable food item or hygiene product for the nonprofit Streets of Paradise. Streets of Paradise is an arts and outreach initiative that raises awareness for local homelessness through photography and also provides free access to basic necessities for the homeless.

Don't Miss: ‘Hurray for the Red, White & Blue’

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is ending its season with a belated celebration of National Armed Forces Recognition Day. Honor our troops and celebrate patriotism through music with the Capital Brass Ensemble.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $25 to $45

Info: Call 306-1202.

Fleetwood Max

8 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$22 to $32

Call 748-5875.

No, we didn’t spell the name of your favorite rock band incorrectly. This is a performance by a Fleetwood Mac tribute band that pridefully calls itself an authentic recreation of the music and music of the original group. Enjoy a night of classics from the 1977 Rumours album to current hits.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdys Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises — you’re in for a wild night.

MONDAY, MAY 21

Ringling By the Bay

6 p.m. at The Ringling Bayfront Gardens, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; Members $5

Call 358-3180.

This popular bimonthly event on the Bolger Campiello offers one of the best views of any dance party in town. Enjoy live music by Kettle of Fish while watching the sunset over Sarasota Bay.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase on the bayfront.

Peace and Love Hootenanny

7 p.m. at Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway

Free, but suggested donation

of $10

Call 377-9256.

Pete’s Gang is a group of musicians who knew, sang and worked with legendary folk singer Pete Seeger. Help this longtime legend’s memory live on and enjoy an evening of folk with Fifi, Robert Killian and Jim Glover.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

‘Honor Killing’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$25 to $36

Call 366-9000.

This world premiere centers on Allisyn Davis, an American reporter for The New York Times who heads to Pakistan to cover the honor killing of a young woman. She’s denied entry in to the country, but armed with the most current technology, she conducts her reporting remotely from Dubai. Audiences ponder questions about forgiveness and justice in this intensely emotional play. Runs through May 25.