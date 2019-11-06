This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 7

THURSDAY

Casa Patas Flamenco: Raiz de 4

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$25-$35; students $10

Call 360-7399.

Flamenco is the harmony of song, dance, guitar and percussion that takes audiences on a journey of emotions. Dancers Rafael Peral and Marisa Adame dove into the primitive roots of flamenco to create this performance out of admiration for the art.

‘The Thanksgiving Play’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$32

Call 321-1397.

Lakota playwright Larissa FastHorseknocks the stuffing out of the happy image of Pilgrims and Native Americans breaking bread together. It’s an easy target but not her prime target. FastHorse also takes aim at the woke, culturally aware, ethnically inclusive, all-white theater talents who bend over backward to launch the most politically correct Thanksgiving pageant ever. Sink your teeth into her savvy satire, but leave room for just deserts. Runs through Dec. 15.

‘Relatively Speaking’

8 p.m. at Island Players Theatre, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$23

Call 508-965-5665.

Island Players opens its 71st season with a milestone of British theater. A new couple becomes entangled in a comedic misunderstanding regarding former lovers, family and some compromising letters. Runs through Nov. 17.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; college students with ID free

Call 358-3180.

It’s that time of the month for The Ringling’s hippest event, which yet again combines various creative mediums for one dynamic artistic experience. Enjoy live music by Airhockey, Someday River, and Lesa Silvermore & The Growlers, along with art by Alisa Hodzic, Jared Lloyd, Nick Dahil and Jack McCullough. The event will also include a cash bar and light bites.

FRIDAY

Concert at Noon

Noon at Peterson Great Room, Sarasota Opera House 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$5

Call 328-1300.

Experience the future of operatic talent firsthand with this hour-long concert by Sarasota Opera’s Apprentice Artists. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

National Theatre Live: ‘Small Island’

1 and 6:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20; members $18

Call 360-7399.

Based on the 2004 novel by Andrea Levy, “Small Island” journeys from Jamaica to Great Britain during World War II to 1948 through three connected stories.

Don't miss

Orny Adams

When: 6:30 and 8:50 p.m. Friday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 925-3869.

Everyone has that brutally honest friend they can go to for an honest opinion. That’s Orny Adams — the only difference is he does it onstage to make people laugh. This endlessly energetic standup comic rotates his material between the relevant and the absurd, attacking what he thinks is wrong with both himself and the world. Runs through Sunday.

‘The Everly Brothers Experience’

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice

$27-$56

Call 218-3779.

Bring on the nostalgia because The Everly Brothers are coming to town with all your favorite 1950s and ’60s hits, performed by brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed. The Zmeds will bring an emphasis on how The Everly Brothers pioneered the rock ‘n’ roll genre with their 21 studio albums spanning more than 50 years.

Our pick

FST Improv Presents: ‘Last Laugh’

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: $15

Info: Call 366-9000.

FST’s fall improv season welcomes a new show every Friday night through Dec. 13. “Last Laugh” brings special guests from the community to share a memorable stories from their lives, which the FST cast then reenacts in a memorable-in-a-funny-way manner.

‘Classical Romance’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 709 N Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 953-3434.

The program begins with Richard Strauss’ tone poem “Don Juan,” followed by soloist Lise de la Salle performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20, which is known as a favorite of Beethoven. The evening concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 6. Runs through Sunday.

The Dillards

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$25; $22 members

Call 894-6469.

Known as the father of modern bluegrass, Grammy nominee Rodney Dillard was among the first to “electrify” traditional bluegrass instruments and set the stage for country rock. The Dillards started as the Darlings on “The Andy Griffith Show” in the 1960s. Dillard will be joined by Beverly Cotten-Dillard, clawhammer banjo and lead vocals; Cory Walker, mandolin; and Tyler Walker, bass.

SATURDAY

Sarasota Medieval Fair

9:45 a.m. at Ringling Woods at Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

$18.95 adult single day; $9.95 children

Visit SarasotaMedivalFair.com.

The year is 1428. Ninety years into the Hundred Years’ War, France’s economy and landscape have been devastated. The arrival of 16-year-old Joan of Arc sparks a resurrection of French spirit. Celebrate "The Maid of Orléans" with shows, food, drinks and artisans galore. This year’s fair introduces themed weekends in addition to the overarching theme of Joan of Arc: This weekend is Masquerade and Mystery Plays; Nov. 16 and 17 are French Classique Art; Nov. 23 and 24 are Cheese and Wine; Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 are Papa Noel Celebration. Festival runs every Saturday and Sunday throughout November, rain or shine.

Georgia mixed-media artist Diana Ahrens brings her colorful pieces to the St. Armands Art Festival.

31st Annual St. Armands Art Festival

10 a.m. at St. Armands Circle Park, 411 St. Armands Circle

Free

Call 561-746-6615.

St. Armands Circle will be a little more vibrant this weekend. More than 200 artists offer a wide variety of art mediums, such as sculpture, photography, jewelry and ceramics. The festival will continue 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

SUNDAY

Simon & Garfunkel Tribute Concert

3 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

$24-$30

Call 926-7677.

The Pops Orchestra kicks off its 44th season with a tribute to America’s favorite folk-rock duo. Nick Foresman and Jason Elsenheimer cover many of the hit classics including “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Scarborough Fair” and “Sounds of Silence.” Conductor Robyn Bell will continue the performance with tributes to veterans, including “God Bless the USA” and “Salute to the Armed Forces.” A second performance will be 7:30 p.m. Monday at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center.

TUESDAY

Taco Tuesday and Trivia

7 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Enjoy Taco Cat food truck’s Tamiami Tacos in the JDub's taproom while competing in trivia every Tuesday. Answer correctly, and win flights and pints for you team.

WEDNESDAY

Tea with Bertha

2 p.m. at Osprey Schoolhouse, Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

$35; members $30

Call 966-5214.

Travel back in time in your Sunday finest to a good ol’ Sarasota tea party. Kathryn Chesley will portray Mrs. Bertha Palmer, who shares stories from life in Sarasota and Chicago.

Inside the Studio: Las Hermanas — Repression and Oppression

6 p.m. at Studio 1, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$35

Call 359-0099.

Ever wonder what it takes to put on a full-length ballet? The Sarasota Ballet is giving interested dance fans an inside look at how its upcoming production of “Las Hermanas” comes together by letting them watch repetiteur Grant Coyle and former Royal Ballet Prima Ballerina Margaret Barbieri as they coaches the dancers and dive into the nuances behind the ballet.

‘The Sound of Music’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 351-8000.

Salzburg, Austria, 1938. The hills are alive with the sound of music. Unfortunately, the streets are alive with the sound of Nazis. But domestic life goes on. After leaving the nunnery behind, the adorable Maria teaches the seven adorable children of the von Trapp family how to sing. Ah, who am I kidding? Unless you’ve just been recently awakened from cryosleep, you probably know the plot. But Director-Choreographer Josh Rhodes has a fresh take on the familiar material. Runs through Dec. 28.