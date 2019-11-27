This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 28

Thursday

Community Thanksgiving

Noon at Crowley Museum & Nature Center, 16405 Myakka Road

Free

Call 322-1000.

Whether you’re alone for the holiday or just want a free meal surrounded by smiling faces, Crowley is the place to be. You are welcome to bring a dish if you can. Food, music and games are all free to enjoy.

Friday

Jazz at Two: Joe Bruno’s Dixieland

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$10-$20

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota presents Joe Bruno for the next installment of its weekly afternoon concert series. Guests will be treated to New Orleans-style jazz in some toe-tapping tunes. Bruno will be accompanied by Joe Sr, trumpet; Joe Jr, bass; and Nick Bruno, drums.

Don’t Miss

‘That’s Amore’

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

Tickets: $34-$39

Info: Call 366-9000.

Dinosaurs once roamed the earth. In the 1960s, Dean Martin roamed the earth. To a kid growing up in the 1960s, he seemed like a living fossil. What was the big deal? “That’s Amoré!” answers the question in FST’s latest cabaret production. Runs through Feb. 2.

Patrick Garrity

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

After starting comedy at a young age, Garrity has toured the nation and appeared on NBC and CBS Comedy Night School. The comedian will keep you laughing through a variety of impressions and relatable situations. Runs through Sunday.

‘Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays’

7:30 p.m. at Pinkerton Stage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$15-$34

Call 488-1115.

At a retirement community, anything can happen — and the Pelican Roost Assisted Living Home is no exception. This vaudeville-esque production is a bit off its rockers, but it will definitely have you laughing. Runs through Dec. 22.

‘Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

$31-$181

Call 953-3368.

If he’s got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, you know the show’s going to be good. Saxophonist Dave Koz’s been at it for more than 30 years, and nine Grammy nominations later, he’s headlining his 22nd annual Christmas Tour. Koz will be joined by Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington with Special Guest Chris Walker.

Saturday

Sarasota Medieval Fair

9:45 a.m. at Ringling Woods at Sarasota Fairgrounds

$18.95 adult single day; $9.95 children

Visit SarasotaMedivalFair.com.

The year is 1428. Ninety years into the Hundred Years’ War, France’s economy and landscape have been devastated. The arrival of 16-year-old Joan of Arc sparks a resurrection of French spirit. Celebrate "The Maid of Orléans" with shows, food, drinks and artisans galore. This year’s fair introduces themed weekends in addition to the overarching theme of Joan of Arc: This weekend is Papa Noel Celebration. Festival runs rain or shine.

Our Pick

‘Deck the Halls: A Holly Jolly Holiday’

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre

Tickets: $10

Info: Call 366-9000.

“Deck the beach with boughs of palm leaves, fa la la la la la la la la” — that’s how it goes, right? Well, either way, grab your Hawaiian shirts beach hats because it’s time to celebrate the holidays Florida style. FST’s annual holiday tradition invites families to join the fun in this interactive production. Runs Saturdays and select Sundays through Dec. 28

Sebastian Maniscalco: ‘You Bother Me’ Tour

7 and 9:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

$66-$116

Call 953-3368.

This stand-up comedian is known for more than what he just says into the mic. His physical comedy has helped him earn Billboard’s honor of 2018 Comedian of the Year and become Jerry Seinfeld’s favorite comedian. Maniscalco has released five stand-up specials since 2009; his latest, “Stay Hungry” released on Netflix at the beginning of the year.

Renesito Avich

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$25; members $20

Call 894-6469.

Santiago, Cuba, native Renesito Avich is a guitarist who was touring all across Europe by the time he was 15. In 2014, he moved to Sarasota to continue his musical career. Enjoy this evening of songs by Avich on guitar/tres guitar/vocals, Mauricio Rodriguez on bass, Yassel Pupo on piano, Andy Fornet on percussion and Otto D. Ferreiro on vocals — all to fill the night with the magic of a Cuban dance hall. Doors open at 7 p.m., music begins at 8 p.m.

Sunday

‘Pearl Harbor Remembered’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-0935.

In need of something relaxing to do on a Sunday afternoon? (No, naps don’t count.) Check out Suncoast Concert Band, a local performance group featuring retired professional musicians and band directors alongside engineers, teachers and performers from various other professions and all walks of life united by their love of concert music.

Savory Swing Band Concert

3 p.m. at St. Andrews Church of Christ, 6908 S. Beneva Road

$10

Call 284-8465.

Savory Swing Big Band knows how to make your foot tap. This 18-piece big band performs throughout Sarasota in support of All Faith’s Food Bank.

‘Winter Dreams’

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20-$75

Call 921-4845.

Key Chorale is back with The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and Trainees for a nod to the holiday season. This wintry dream world will feature Karl Jenkins’ “Stella Natalis (Star of Origin),” which has themes of compassion and peace. Also included are “Winter” from Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” Karl Jenkins’ “In Dulci Jubilo” and Kim Andre Arnesen’s “Et Misericordia.”

‘Celtic Angels Christmas’

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$22-$67

Call 953-3368.

Slainte! An Irish Christmas is coming to Van Wezel for an evening of song and dance, featuring a vocal quintet hailing from Ireland. The evening encompasses instrumental and vocal seasonal and Irish favorites — with some world-class Irish dancing on the side.

‘The Ultimate Tribute to the King’ starring Dwight Icenhower

8 p.m. at MainStage, Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., W., Venice

$42

Call 488-1115.

Elvis has not left the building yet. One of the best Elvis Presley impersonators on the country, Dwight Icenhower will tackle the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s career spanning the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. A second performance will be Monday. Thank you, thank you very much.

Monday

Juilliard String Quartet

7 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$15-$45

Call 955-4942.

This classical music string quartet formed in 1946 at Juilliard School and has won five Grammy awards since. Current members are Areta Zhulla, violin; Ronald Copes, violin; Roger Tapping, viola; and Astrid Schween, cello. The quartet will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet in F Major, Op.18, No. 1 and String Quartet in C-sharp Minor, Op. 131.

Tuesday

‘The Thanksgiving Play’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$32

Call 321-1397.

Lakota playwright Larissa FastHorse knocks the stuffing out of the happy image of Pilgrims and Native Americans breaking bread together. It’s an easy target but not her prime target. FastHorse also takes aim at the woke, culturally aware, ethnically inclusive, all-white theater talents who bend over backward to launch the most politically correct Thanksgiving pageant ever. Sink your teeth into her savvy satire, but leave room for just desserts. Runs through Dec. 15.

Tony Bennett: The ‘I Left My Heart’ Tour

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$58-$148

Call 953-3368.

Tony Bennett, the winner of 19 Grammy awards and two Emmy awards, returns to the Van Wezel to sing signature songs from the 1950s to today. His daughter Antonia Bennett will open the evening with jazz and pop standards.

Wednesday

‘A Motown Christmas’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$15-$75

Call 366-1505.

Back by popular demand, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will again stage the holiday show that was created, adapted and directed by Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. Enjoy a revue blending Christmas carols and soulful songs made famous by Motown icons such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and The Jackson 5.Runs through Friday and Dec. 18-20.

‘Hello, Dolly!’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$29; premium $34; students $14

Call 365-2494.

This iconic romantic comedy following a turn-of-the-century socialite-turned-matchmaker took Broadway by storm. Follow Dolly Levi in 1890s New York City as she tries to find love for “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder and young artist Ambrose while hiding her own burning romantic desires. Runs through Dec. 22.