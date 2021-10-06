Arthur Wolcott

1926-2021

Arthur Wolcott whose remarkable career spanned over seven decades in the food processing industry died peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on September 24th after a life well lived.

Arthur was born in Corning, New York in 1926. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in both the European and Pacific Theaters. Arthur graduated from Cornell University in 1949 with a BA Degree in Economics.

Arthur married the love of his life and best friend, Audrey Strode in August of 1949. During that same month, Arthur founded Seneca Foods Corporation by leasing a bankrupt grape juice plant in Dundee, New York. Today Seneca is headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. The company is one of the largest processors of fruits and vegetables in the United States.

Arthur was chairman and president of Seneca Foods from 1949 to 1987, and he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors until his passing. In 2008, he received the Forty-Niner Service Award, the food processing industry’s highest award in recognition of his career. He was an early member of the Young Presidents Organization and a founding member of the Empire State chapter of YPO. For many years, he served as a director of several public companies in addition to Seneca. He was a Presidential Councilor of Cornell University and a member of the Cornell Athletic Hall of Fame.

Arthur was an avid skier and sailor. On the slopes he was a member of the Hunt Hollow Ski Club and enjoyed many ski trips to the Rocky Mountains and the European Alps. He was also a member of the Keuka Yacht Club and the Sarasota Yacht Club, competing in regattas and cruising to Europe, the Florida Keys and throughout the Caribbean.

In addition to his wife Audrey of 72 years, Arthur is survived by four children: Bruce Wolcott (Connie), Susan Stuart (Donald), Mark Wolcott (Kari), Grace Wadell (Aaron) and 12 grandchildren.

A service celebrating Mr. Wolcott’s life was held on September 28th at Christ Church of Longboat Key, Florida where he and Audrey have been longstanding members.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Buddy Walk, P. O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.