Arnold Ray Davis

1936-2019

Arnold Ray Davis, 82, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born August 15, 1936, in Alvy, West Virginia to the late Paul and Arlie (Cain) Davis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Wendy, brother Bill and sister Pat.

Arnold came to Sarasota in 2015 from Jacksonville, Florida where he had been a member of Fort Caroline Presbyterian Church. He served our country retiring as a SMSergeant in the USAF. He was also an active member of the Lakewood Ranch-Sarasota Elks #2855 and American Legion Post 312. For fun, Arnold enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, traveling, football and being a handyman. He was a huge FSU fan!

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Tracy Watt and Andrea Hand; son, Brett Davis and his wife Sarah, all of Sarasota; brothers, Larry Davis and his wife Ruby of Sanford, FL; Tommie Davis and his wife Jane of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Sharon Davis and her husband Gene of Foley, AL, June Hughes and her husband Leroy of Lawton, OK, and Martha Davis of SC; grandchildren, Timothy, Jillian (Randall), Matthew (James) and Connor; great-grandchildren, Dominique, Zack and Temperance; and many nieces and nephews.

There was a service with full Air Force Honors on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72 Sarasota, Florida 34241.

