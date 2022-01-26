Arleane Stier

1922-2021

Arleane Stier, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home in Longboat Key, Florida, on December 18, 2021.

An artist all her life, Arleane was noted for her sculptures and watercolor paintings.

The daughter of Rose and Abraham Miller, Arleane was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1922, attended nursing school, and became a Registered Nurse during World War II. She went on to become one of the first Physician Assistants in the State of New Jersey. An artist all her life, Arleane was noted for her sculptures and watercolor paintings. Predeceased by her husband, the Honorable Carl Stier of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Arleane is survived by her son, Lawrence, and his wife, Maureen, of Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Barbara (Levee), and her husband, Ira, of Naples, Florida; and son, Robert, of Morristown, New Jersey. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arleane’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (mymsaa.org) or the organization of your choice.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arleane’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (mymsaa.org) or the organization of your choice.