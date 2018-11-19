Aqua condominium sells for $5,695,000

A condominium in Aqua tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 280 GGP LLC sold the Unit Grand Residence condominium at 280 Golden Gate Point to Lee and Pamela Kennedy, of Delray Beach, for $5,695,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 5,946 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Aqua

280 GGP LLC sold the Unit 2 condominium at 280 Golden Gate Point to Pamela Kennedy, trustee, of Delray Beach, for $3,295,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 3,590 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 827 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Arnold and Bette Hoffman, of Sarasota, for $1,536,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,102,000 in 2003.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 324 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Alvin and Rose Grossman, of Sarasota, for $746,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $678,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 903 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Nathalie Treonis, of Sarasota, for $633,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2002.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 522 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Gordon Dillon, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2003, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,000 in 2004.

Vue

Shawn and Jessica Chaney, of Clyde, Ohio, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Gail Kaplan, of Princeton, N.J., for $1.35 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,025,000 in 2017.

One Hundred Central

Miriam Dougherty, trustee, sold the Unit F912 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Tricia Fulton, trustee, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2016.

One Watergate

Joann Cook sold the Unit 4-B condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Elisabeth Peterson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $698,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $617,500 in 2015.

The Landings

Stephen Queior and Kathleen Bontrager sold their home at 4678 Pine Harrier Drive to Brian and Megan McKinley, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2003.

Harbor Acres

Elliott and Henry Barrowclough sold their home at 1820 S. Orange Ave. to Edward Bunnell and Jeansie Wiley-Bunnell, of Sarasota, for $613,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,581 square feet of living area.

North Vamo

Rita Roser sold her home at 1870 Livingstone St. to Yulia Morgun, of Reisterstown, Md., for $460,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,569 square feet of living area.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Judy Hoffman, trustee, of Philadelphia, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5420 Eagles Point Circle to Stephen Queior and Kathleen Bontrager, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2004.

River Forest

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER20) LLC sold the home at 5250 Carmilfra Drive to Sharon Lillard, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,867 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in January.

The Landings Treehouse

Adam Gusky, trustee, of Delray Beach, sold the Unit 27 condominium at 1376 Landings Point to Andrew and Lynn Kasow, of Miami, for $419,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,900 in 1984.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

ADJ Florida Inc. sold the Unit 3 condominium at 1990 Main St. to David Therlault, of Port Charlotte, for $365,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,453 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2013.

High Acres

Azam Rajabi, of Ontario, Canada, sold two properties at 2114 Couver Drive to Adam and Rachel Kestenbaum, of Falls Church, Va., for $362,500. The first property was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. They previously for $200,000 in 2013.

Alinari

Kevin Miska sold the Unit 1206 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Donna Gruosso, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Huntington Pointe

Jose Medina and Heather Bond sold their home at 8936 Huntington Pointe Drive to Thomas Williams, of Sarasota, for $349,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,700 in 2007.

Nash’s

Tamara Cohenour sold the home at 2727 Ashton Road to Dolphin Props III LLC for $320,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2015.

Golden Acres

Andrew and Antoinette Fritsch, of Belleville, Ill., sold their home at 5828 Nutmeg Ave. to Robert and Sally Engel, of Sarasota, for $314,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,047 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $111,000 in 1995.

Woodbridge Estates

Laura Chappell, trustee, of Fort Myers, sold the Unit 17 condominium at 2719 Moss Oak Drive to William and Karen Ritter, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 2004.

Phillippi Gardens

America Drive LLC sold the home at 5622 America Drive to Paul and Ashleigh Poplin, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in June.

Gulf Gate

Trent Pierce, of Milton, sold the home at 3100 Bispham Road to Shawn and Cynthia Gross, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,500 in 2000.

Pine Gardens

Jeff Chapdelaine, trustee, and Pamela Chapdelaine, of Apple Valley, Calif., sold the home at 2125 Pine Gardens Trail to Jean Cater, of Sarasota, for $279,900. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2016.

Pelican Cove

Charles and Toby Miller sold their Unit T-108 condominium at 1629 Treehouse Circle to Louis Garcia Jr. and Laurie Kassman, of Sarasota, for $272,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,500 in 1986.

Bellevue Terrace

Charles Bamberger and Paul Svilokos sold their home at 3028 Browning St. to Alexander Newberry, of Sarasota, for $271,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Ocean View

Herman and Phyllis Domine, of Grosse Ile, Mich., sold two properties at 8239 Midnight Pass Road to Timothy and Regena Peoples, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1 million. The first property was built in 1936, it has one bedroom, one bath and 884 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1991, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area.

Horizons West

Janet Wollam, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 505 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Greg Shore, of Anderson, S.C., for $900,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1975.

Siesta Manor

Stone Bay Holdings LLC sold the home at 358 Avenida Milano to Donald and Susan Walters, of Centennial, Colo., for $470,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,359 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2016.

Midnight Cove

Richard and Eunice Love, of Virginia Beach, Va., sold their Unit 513 condominium at 6304 Midnight Cove Road to Lawrence Wright and Renee Weaver-Wright, of Clarkston, Mich., for $437,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $101,000 in 1985.

House of the Sun

Arthur and Deborah McCaskey, of Elmhurst, Ill., sold their Unit 210 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Steven and Marsha Sisney, of Chicago, for $340,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,000 in 1985.

Tortuga Beach

David and Kathryn Leap, of Huntington, W.Va., sold their Unit 102 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Silvestre and Maria Fantauzzo, of Wood Dale, Ill., for $315,000. Built in 1990, it has one bedroom, one bath and 800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,300 in 1998.

Sea Winds

Daniel and Cathy Zaenglein sold their Unit 215 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Maureen Ryan, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $300,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Isles of Sarasota

Thomas and Debra Bologno, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6185 Abaco Drive to Sherrie Ratliff Lanese and William Ratliff, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,000 in 2013.

Wellington Chase

Timothy and Victoria Lynch sold their home at 6332 Sturbridge Court to Alice-Ann Zemelman, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,300 in 2015.

Bouchard Gardens

James and Margaret Louise Martinelli, of Mercer, Pa., sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5265 Bouchard Circle to Ellen Goldstein and Etta Siegel, of Sarasota, for $361,900. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Brian and Barbara Adams, of Kokomo, Ind., sold their home at 5606 Modena Place to Robert and Karen Murray, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,400 in 2003.

Fred and Kay Van Pelt, of Springfield, Mo., sold their home at 7645 Quinto Drive to Paul and Laura Polito, of Prospect, Conn., for $333,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2008.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4532 Silver Lining St. to John and Erika Casella, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Ira and Jessica Sites, of Palm Harbor, sold their home at 370 Tintoretto Drive to Monirath and Heang Karol Keo, of Osprey, for $437,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,000 in 2012.

Ira and Jessica Sites, of Palm Harbor, sold their home at 370 Tintoretto Drive to Monirath and Heang Karol Keo, of Osprey, for $437,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,000 in 2012.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Martin and Joan Grella, of Venice, sold their home at 755 Fordingbridge Way to Christan Beard, of Osprey, for $425,0000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,226 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,100 in 2002.

Bay Oaks Estates

Debra Wagner, of Sparta, Mich., sold her home at 623 Pine Ranch E. Road to Roger Winn and Lynn Corbett-Winn, of Osprey, for $357,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2017.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Barry Bilder, trustee, sold the home at 403 Giovanni Drive to Christi Knapp and Margaret Shoaf, trustees, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,881 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2013.