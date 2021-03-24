The Beatles sang about "When I'm 64," but they didn't write about what happens after rockers turn 70.

Fortunately, Upscale Assistant Living Facilities has figured that part out. The Cleveland based company has purchased 18 acres in the Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch to build "Stairway to Heaven," luxury assisted living condos that are geared toward musicians. Construction is planned to start in August and the project should be complete by April 2023.

Plans for the campus, which includes 30 condos of approximately 3,000 square feet each, and associated amenities, are making their way through Manatee County permitting.

Time to rock What: Stairway to Heaven Assisted Living geared toward musicians Where: Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch Size: 18 acres; 30 3,000-square-foot condos for lease, plus community amenities When: Construction begins in August; finish date April 2023 Company: Upscale Assistant Living Facilities Amenities: Three recording studios, three piano/stage lounges, guitar-shaped community pool, two main restaurants,

The Lake Club was in the news last October when Melanie Hamrick, the girlfriend of Rollings Stones' legend Mick Jagger, bought a home there.

Stairway to Heaven spokesman Needsom Bass, said Hamrick's purchase and the fact Jagger might be in the neighborhood, had little effect on the project, which has been in the planning stages for more than two years. However, Bass said Stairway to Heaven is something that would be perfect for Jagger, or other aging rockers, as they approach their golden years but still want to express themselves artistically.

Besides the ultra-luxurious condos, which will be leased, will be a number of amenities geared toward musicians who still want to produce music. Three music studios, the biggest one modeled after London's famed Abbey Road Studios, will be fully stocked with the world's best recording equipment.

The biggest studio will be named "Am I going Insane," with a nod to rocker Black Sabbath. The other two will be named "Go Your Own Way" and "I Heard it through the Grapevine."

Besides the studios, plans for the complex show three different lounges, each equipped with a piano and a stage. One of the rooms, Forever Young, will be soundproof.

"I know a lot of musicians probably mellow out in their 70s," Bass said. "But if they want to lock the doors and smash some guitars, we want to give them the space to do it. We want to give them an environment where they can express themselves, and not worry about what anyone thinks about it."

Some Lake Club resident aren't thinking the project is a good fit for the Lake Club.

Is there a reason to believe Rod Stewart will be living in Lakewood Ranch?

"I don't care if the intention is to provide a home for former presidents, I don't think the Lake Club is a place for condos," said resident Karma Kvetch. "The fact that it is geared toward musicians who have spent their lives in debauchery only makes it worse. Are we going to drive past and find naked people doing who knows what along our streets? Will there be a steady stream of drug dealers driving through our neighborhood?"

Mostly, though, Lake Club residents have been supportive of the project.

"I'm 75 and I bet I could give any of the musicians a run for their money when it comes to partying," said resident Justus Prevails. "I actually hope we get invited over for a party. Could you imagine drinking with Rod Stewart and Robert Plant? Wow. The notoriety only is going to push up the value of our homes."

Bass noted that nothing says a musician needs to be famous in order to live at Stairway to Heaven. However, the price — about $250,000 per year per condo — means the tenant must have had some success in life.

And if a non-musician, perhaps a music loved, wants to move into Stairway to Heaven, that's OK, too. Just bring the wallet.

Knowing the musicians can be demanding when it comes to food, two restaurants at the facility will be open 24/7.

One restaurant — The Smell (Leonard Skynard) — will be operated by famed Orlando chef Sue Flet. Flet had been operating the Pirates of the Caribbean Cafe when she signed on for what she terms should be a "wild ride."

The other restaurant will be called "Red, Red Wine," and will offer Japanese Wagyu steaks.

Of course, many of the aging rockers no longer have the flowing hair, so they can get a trim at the Barber O'Reilly salon.

A shuttle — the Downbound Train — will provide service to Sarasota and the surrounding area.

Stairway to Heaven even has a complete service — with humor in mind — for those who check out unexpectedly. It is called the Another One Bites the Dust arrangement.

Bass said the names who have contacted Stairway to Heaven already is a Who's Who of stars, but he can't divulge them yet.

"Imagine, though, all these unbelievable talents merging in one area, and instead of watching Benny Hill reruns, they collaborate and produce more amazing music," Bass said. "It's hard to believe we are one of the first to tap this market. It's going to be a regular Woodstock."