Approaching storm prompts cancellation of Thursday after-school activities in Sarasota district

After-school activities have been cancelled for Sarasota County Schools on Thursday in response to weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, wind and possible hail.

A storm system moving out of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida has the potential to deliver 60 mph wind gusts, 2-3 inches of rain and hail in some of severest cells throughout the day on Thursday.

Rain is expected to arrive this afternoon, with conditions deteriorating throughout the night and into Thursday.

Out of an abundance of caution on Wednesday, the school district cancelled after-school extra-curricular activities and field trips. After-care, though, is not affected.

The district will monitor weather forecasts and conditions and release new advisories when needed.