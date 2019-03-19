Annual Tour de Parks cycles back around

Amidst a recent flurry of attention following the November referendum for extension, the ninth annual Tour de Parks event on March 24 provides the opportunity for bike lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike to renew their appreciation of the Legacy Trail.

Sponsored by Sarasota County, Friends of the Legacy Trail and the Sarasota Manatee Bike Club, the family-friendly Tour de Parks offers several scenic bike routes that vary in length according to rider preference and ability.

Specifically, cyclists of all experience levels may register for a 21-mile, 35-mile or 62-mile ride. Mechanics will also be available along the ride should any participants experience technical difficulties during the event.

“It is not a race,” said Roger Normand, president of Friends of the Legacy Trail. “It is a ride to enjoy the scenery and enjoy going through these parks. It’s always such a pleasure to engage with some other people you've talked with that are back again.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser for trail projects and amenities.

The Tour de Parks ride begins and ends at the historic Venice Train Depot in Venice and includes breakfast by First Watch, lunch by Mattison’s and other rest-stop snacks.

“It’s a very social event,” Sarasota Manatee Bike Club President Bud Gaunce said. “It’s a great day for a great event for a great cause.”