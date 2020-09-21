East County Athlete of the Week: Andrea Dietz

Andrea Dietz is a sophomore outside hitter on the Lakewood Ranch High volleyball team. Dietz, who is 5-foot-11, had a team-high 20 digs and 11 kills in the team's 3-1 road win against Bradenton Christian on Sept. 16.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started playing when I was in fifth grade, five years ago, because some of my cousins played and I wanted to play too. I did gymnastics before that, but that didn't work for too long because I was too tall.

What is the appeal to you?

It was an immediate love of mine. I love having a team to rely on. It taught me to have discipline and to work hard. It gives you a lot of goals to work toward. Every day you get a little better.

What is your best volleyball talent?

I have good vision. When I'm hitting I can see the defense shifting so I always know where to hit the ball.

What is your favorite memory?

I played in the Junior Olympics in Indianapolis two summers ago with my club team (Orlando Tampa Volleyball Association). I learned a lot from playing and watching others because everyone there was super good.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My mental game. My confidence on the court is something I struggled with a lot because I'm a perfectionist. Every time I make a mistake I have to remind myself that it is OK and that I will get the next one.

What personal goals do you have?

It's not just for this season, but eventually I want to play volleyball in college. I want to commit to a [NCAA] Division I school.

What is your favorite food?

I love Chick-fil-A sandwiches a lot.

What is your favorite movie?

I like 'The Blind Side' with Sandra Bullock. It's just a good story.

What are your hobbies?

I like to go to the beach when I can. Doing anything on the water really: boating, kayaking, fishing.

Which superpower would you pick?

I'd pick the ability to fly. It would let you go wherever you want.

What is your favorite subject?

I like history. I like learning about other people's lives and what they experienced.

What is the best advice you have received?

Relax, make the most of everything and always have a positive attitude.

Finish this sentence: "Andrea Dietz is … "

… super determined and hard-working.